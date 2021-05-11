National tournament berths will be on the line for the TJC baseball and softball teams this weekend as well as the spring football finale for the Apaches.
It will be another busy weekend for juco sports.
BASEBALL
After missing out in 2019 and 2020, the Tyler Junior College squad is ready to get back to NJCAA Division III World Series.
The Apaches are hosting the South District Championship, a best-of-three series, at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
No. 2 TJC (35-13) takes on Coastal Bend (25-28) for the national bid.
Games are scheduled for noon Friday, Saturday and, if needed, Sunday.
The winner earns a berth to the NJCAA Division III College World Series that is scheduled for May 29 through June 3 in Greeneville, Tennessee.
The Apaches and Cougars met three times in Cleburne during the season with TJC sweeping the series.