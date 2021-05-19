Both Heath Hood and Cooper Rawls, longtime friends and teammates at Tyler Junior College, have a special connection to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Although both are hopeful of playing some more baseball for the Apaches, they will eventually be Ragin' Cajuns.
Hood (outfielder, White Oak High School) and Rawls (pitcher, Hallsville HS) were two of nine Apaches who signed or committed to the next level during a signing ceremony on Wednesday in the Jimmy Butler Lobby of Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Other Apaches and their schools are Mark Alvarado, Texas A&M International (outfielder/infielder, Laredo); Adam Davis (pitcher, Melissa), Lamar University; Jacob Johnson (outfielder, Bullard), Southeastern Louisiana; Tyler Linneweber (shortstop, Conroe), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; Warren Sammons (catcher, Spring), University of Mary Hardin-Baylor; Miguel Vega (first baseman, Tyler/The Brook Hill School), Northwestern State University; and Zach Williams (pitcher, College Station), Lamar University.
Rawls' sister (Julie Rawls) plays catcher/outfielder for the ULL softball, which won the Sun Belt Conference and opens NCAA Tournament play on Friday against George Washington in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Hood's uncle, Jason Sheppard, pitched for ULL from 1993-95.
"I've had a lot of interest in them, even in high school I thought it would be an awesome place to go play baseball," said Hood, who has been sidelined with a foot injury. "I've had a couple of connections through my uncle, who pitched there. They have always had my interest. It is a blessing to continue my career there."
All the Apaches said their time at TJC has allowed them to improve their baseball skills and the opportunity to go to the next level.
"My years here have helped me tremendously," Hood said. "I have taken great strides as a ballplayer. I truly believe I am better off for coming here."