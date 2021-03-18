The No. 14 Navarro Bulldogs (Division I) scored a 21-2 five-inning win over the No. 1 Tyler Apaches (Division III) on Thursday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
On Wednesday, TJC defeated TCS-Post Grad, 8-7, at Dr Pepper Park in Frisco.
The Apaches (17-4) and Bulldogs meet on Saturday in a doubleheader in Corsicana. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Against Navarro, Jacob Johnson had two RBIs with Ren Reynolds (triple) and Daniel Young (double) hitting extra base knocks.
Johnson had two singles with Miguel Vega and Reynolds adding base hits. Heath Hood and Tyler Linneweber scored runs.