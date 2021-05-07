Let's win two.
That was TJC coach Doug Wren's message to his baseball team on Friday.
The Apaches listened to their manager, sweeping the Eastfield Harvesters (9-5, 24-1) to capture the NJCAA District C East Baseball Divisional Tournament held at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Tyler Junior College, ranked No. 2, will host a best-of-three series next week against the West winner (Coastal Bend or Brookhaven) for the South District championship and an automatic berth to the NJCAA Division III College World Series set for May 29-June 2/3 in Greeneville, Tennessee.
The schedule will be announced on Monday, TJC athletic director Kevin Vest said.
TJC 9, EASTFIELD 5
In the first game, Tye Elie belted a three-run homer to give the Apaches an early lead and Adam Davis pitched the final 4.1 innings of shutout ball to secure the win.
In the third inning, Robert Hines walked and Daniel Young singled before Elie's big blast for a 3-0 Tyler lead.
However, just as on Friday, the Harvesters came back with a five-spot in the top of the fifth. Jayden Morgan hit a three-run homer and Carter Mach and Hunter O'Shea each had RBI doubles to give Eastfield a 5-3 advantage.
Unlike Friday, the Apaches responded for six straight runs, including five in the bottom of the fifth.
Miguel Vega hit a double to score Alec Williams (walked) and Dalton Davis (reached on error) to tie the game at 5-5. TJC went ahead 6-5 as Elie singled to drive in Robert Hines, who had reached on a fielder's choice.
Young, who had singled, scored on a wild pitch to put Tyler up 7-5 and later Elie came home on Tyler Linneweber's sacrifice fly for an 8-5 advantage.
In the sixth, Vega, who was hit by a pitch and moved to third on Hines' double, scored on a wild pitch for the 9-5 lead.
Elie led the Apaches with four RBIs and two hits (HR, 1B), while Vega had two doubles and two RBIs. Hines had two hits (1B, 2B) as did Young. Trey Erwin had a single.
Emilio Trevino, Dylan Parham and Mach led the Harvesters with two hits each. Aiden Gebhart added a double and Tyler Justice a single.