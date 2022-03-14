Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.