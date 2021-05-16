The No. 2 Apaches were dealt a gut-wrenching 11-inning loss on Sunday in a baseball game that began in the morning, was delayed for more than four hours by rain and concluded at twilight.
Ryan Davenport singled to left, driving in Bret Copeland with the winning run for a Coastal Bend in a 7-6 victory over Tyler Junior College, clinching the District C best-of-three series and an automatic bid to the NJCAA Division III World Series.
The Cougars (27-29) won the series, 2-1, at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. TJC is 36-16.
The NJCAA Division III World Series is scheduled for May 29 through June 3 in Greeneville, Tennessee.
TJC must now hope for an at-large bid. Only two district tournaments were held this weekend and the Apaches must wait for the other four district tourneys to conclude next weekend and then wait for the at-large bid announcement on Tuesday, May 25, TJC athletic director Kevin Vest said.
"I would like to think our resumé speaks for itself," TJC coach Doug Wren said, while noting the Apaches have never been lower than No. 2 in the country in the polls.
The game was halted about 3:15 p.m. with the game tied at 6-6 with one out in the top of the 11th. The Apaches, the visitors, had two men on with Dalton Davis at the plate with a 2-0 count.
After an out, Bryce Coveney was hit by a pitch and then stole second second. Jacob Johnson followed with a walk. After the rain delay, Allen, who pitched a one-hitter on Friday, came into the game. Davis walked to load the bases. Allen got the next two batters —Tres Thomas (pop to left) and Tye Elie (after going 3-1, Allen got two borderline strike calls for the third out).
In the bottom of the 11th, Copeland walked to open the inning ad was sacrificed to second on a bunt by Isaiah Aguilar. He then scored the game-winner on the Davenport hit.
"It was a hard-fought series on both sides," Wren said. "I knew Coastal would be a different team that what we saw mid-season. To go extra innings in game three of a super regional, that's what college baseball is about. We didn't execute and they took advantage of literally every mistake we made. We left a ton of guys on base; made some errors, walks and they took advantage of it. The guy (Preston Allen) threw really well on Friday night (7-0 CBC win) and we had the answer (Saturday, 12-3 TJC win). We thought we were in pretty good position (Sunday). We just didn't get a couple of hits in those middle innings where we could have extended (the lead). That kept it a closer game and we made a couple of miscues defensively that led to extra innings. Once you do that it is 50-50 baseball."
TJC trailed 5-4 entering the eighth. Miguel Vega (who was 5-6 with HR, 2B, 3 singles) and Ty Elie opened with singles. After Elie was picked off first, Vega moved to third on Alec Williams' groundout. Daniel Young followed with a single to drive in Vega to tie the game at 5-5.
In the 10th, the Apaches took a 6-5 lead. After an out, Vega doubled and Tres Thomas came in to pinch run. He made it to third on an error by pitcher Alec Cruz.
Alec Williams had a clutch single to bring home Thomas to put TJC on top.
However in the bottom of the 10th, Eric Martinez homered on a 1-1 pitch to tie the game at 6-6. Tom Symonds came in for Adam Davis on the hill and set the Cougars down to move the game to the 11th.
TJC scored the first runs of the game in the third and fourth innings. In the third, after an out, Vega, Elie and Williams all singled to load the bases. After another out, Vega came home on a wild pitch.
In the fourth, Vega singled in Jacob Johnson, who had walked.
The Cougars pulled within 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth as Davenport came home on a throw to second to try and get Martinez on the attempted steal.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Garrett Whitaker and Copeland were hit by pitches to open the inning. A balk moved the runners up. Duke Jordan came back to strike out the next two batters. However, Davenport walked and Jordan went to 2-0 on the next batter, Ruben Sepulveda. Jordan was replaced by Nick Destito on the mound.
Sepulveda reached base on an error at first and two runs scored to give the Coogs for a 3-2 lead. Destito struck out Martinez to get out of the inning.
The Apaches plated two in the top of the sixth for a 4-3 lead. After an out, Davis and Vega hit back-to-back homers.
CBC struck back as Copeland had an RBI double, driving in Zach Seigrist, who had singled. Garrett Whitaker, who had walked and reached third on Copeland's two-bagger, scored the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice grounder by Aguilar.
---
Coastal Bend 7, No. 2 Tyler 6, 11 innings
TJC 001 102 010 10 — 6 14 1
CBC 000 122 000 11 — 7 7 1
Zach Williams, Duke Jordan (5), Nick Destito (5), Adam Davis (7), Tom Symonds (10) and Trey Erwin.
JJ Sanchez, Jaden Meredith (4), Justin Gomez (6), Alec Cruz (7), Preston Allen (11) and Grant Johnson.
W — Allen (4-1), L — Symonds (4-1).
2B — TJC: Dalton Davis, Miguel Vega, Robert Hines. CBC: Bret Copeland.
HR — TJC: Dalton Davis (sixth, solo); Vega (sixth, solo). CBC: Eric Martinez (10th, solo).