Alec Williams hit a two-out, two-strike, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Apaches to a dramatic 2-1 win over the Paris Junior College Dragans on Thursday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
Tyler Junior College trailed 1-0 entering the ninth. Roberts Hines, a freshman from Garland, singled after an out.
Ren Reynolds came into run for Hines and after another out Williams, a freshman from Huntsville, came to the plate.
On a 2-2 count, he belted a home run over the right-center field fence for the game-winner.