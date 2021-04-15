Alec Williams

TJC freshman Alec Williams

Alec Williams hit a two-out, two-strike, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Apaches to a dramatic 2-1 win over the Paris Junior College Dragans on Thursday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler.

Tyler Junior College trailed 1-0 entering the ninth. Roberts Hines, a freshman from Garland, singled after an out.

Ren Reynolds came into run for Hines and after another out Williams, a freshman from Huntsville, came to the plate.

On a 2-2 count, he belted a home run over the right-center field fence for the game-winner.

 
 

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.