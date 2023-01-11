For the first time, the Coastal Bend Cougars scored a win over the Tyler Junior College Apaches on Wednesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Cougars won 75-61 to improve to 11-6 overall and 5-2 in Region XIV basketball. The Apaches fall to 10-7 and 3-4.
In other Region XIV men's action: Lee 65, Paris 48; Bossier Parish 84, Lamar State-Port Arthur 73; Panola 72, Victoria 62; Kilgore 63, Angelina 46; and Blinn 70, Navarro 68.
The Apaches return to play on Saturday, traveling to Paris for a 4 p.m. meeting with the Dragons. TJC returns home on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to meet Trinity Valley in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
The Cougars are slated to travel to Brenham to face Blinn College in a 4 p.m. start.