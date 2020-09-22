HOLLISTER, Mo. — Tiger Woods brought out some of the biggest stars in golf and honored the memory of a past champion Tuesday in the Ozarks.
The occasion was the official opening of Payne's Valley, the first public-access course in the U.S. designed by Tiger Woods' TGR Design group.
Woods and fellow American Justin Thomas played a match against Europeans Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose in The Payne's Valley Cup, and legends Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player were on hand to help dedicate the course about 10 miles south of Branson.
"I couldn't be prouder of how it turned out," Woods said before Tuesday's match.
Woods said on a previous visit that he aimed top create wide landing areas and open green fronts, which can help shorter hitters. He said he wants the grounds to be a player's friend.
"I want to see a lot of birdies made here," Woods said. "I have always felt that golf is about bringing people together and this has served as my inspiration to design fun and playable courses."
Woods said he was honored to work on the project with Johnny Morris, who founded Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge. Woods called Morris "one of the premier conservationists of our time."
"Tiger and I have been fishing and golfing friends for 20 years and we have long dreamed of designing and building a truly special experience for golf and conservation right here in the Ozarks," Morris said. "Payne's Valley fulfills that dream, and doing it with Tiger in honor of our late friend Payne makes it deeply special to me."
One of the unusual features of the course is a 19th hole. It was designed by Morris to give players a chance to complete unsettled wagers and to showcase the beauty of the Ozarks. After completing the final hole, golfers depart the island green and navigate a nature trail and natural cave system to return to the clubhouse.
The opening ceremony commemorated the life of Stewart. A native of Springfield, Mo., Stewart won 11 PGA Tour events, including three majors, before his death in an aviation accident in 1999 at age 42.
"To have the opportunity to represent Payne and his family and what he's meant to the state of Missouri and the Ozarks _ it's an honor for me," Woods said.
Payne's Valley joins four existing courses at the resort. The others include Buffalo Ridge Springs, which was designed by Tom Fazio; Ozarks National, designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw; Mountain Top, designed by Player; and Top of the Rock, a par-3 course designed by Nicklaus.
A putting course at the resort was designed by Kansas City native and golf legend Tom Watson.
