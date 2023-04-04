Tiger Woods is the owner of five green jackets and myriad memories from his 24 previous competitions in the Masters Tournament.
On Tuesday, Woods told reporters that he doesn’t know how many more opportunities he’ll have to capture a sixth championship at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
“Last year I didn’t know if I was going to play again at the time,” the 47-year-old Woods said, referring to his return to competitive golf following a gruesome car accident that left his right leg and foot in dire shape.
“For some reason, everything kind of came together and I pushed a little bit and was able to make the cut, which was nice.
“I don’t know how many more I have in me, so (I want to) just be able to appreciate the time that I have here and cherish the memories.”
While Woods admitted his mobility isn’t to his liking, he has opted to take a more grateful outlook on life.
“I’m very lucky to have this leg; it’s mine,” Woods said. “Yes, it has been altered and there’s some hardware in there, but it’s still mine. It has been tough and will always be tough. The ability and endurance of what my leg will do going forward will never be the same. I understand that. That’s why I can’t prepare and play as many tournaments as I like, but that’s my future, and that’s OK. I’m OK with that.”
Woods, however, insists that he’s as competitive as ever.
“The overall desire to win has always been there,” Woods said. “And I’ve always worked at it and believed in what I could do.”
Woods recently has battled plantar fasciitis and last competed in the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles, where he made the cut and shot 1-under 283.
Woods will tee off on Thursday with Xander Schauffele and Norway’s Viktor Hovland with the group that will start at 9:18 a.m. CT for Round 1 and 12:24 p.m. CT for Round 2.
Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, will join Max Homa and amateur Sam Bennett in a group that starts at 12:36 p.m. CT on Thursday.
---
Masters Tee Times
The following is a look at the first- and second-round tee times and pairings for the 87th Masters tournament, which begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. All times CT.
Thursday
6:40 a.m.: Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson (honorary starters)
7 a.m.: Mike Weir, Kevin Na
7:12 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Scott Stallings, Matthew McClean (amateur)
7:24 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch
7:36 a.m.: Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren
7:48 a.m.: Adrian Meronk, Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen
8 a.m.: Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee, Harrison Crowe (amateur)
8:12 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Kazuki Higa, Keith Mitchell
8:24 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala
8:36 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters
8:48 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Seamuus Power, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (amateur)
9:06 a.m.: Abraham Ancer, Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley
9:18 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
9:30 a.m.: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama
9:42 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young
9:54 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im
10:06 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Cameron Champ
10:18 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Taylor Moore, Aldrich Potgieter (amateur)
10:30 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau
10:42 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Mito Pereira, Ben Carr (amateur)
10:54 a.m.: Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka
11:12 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, K.H. Lee
11:24 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
11:36 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Harris English, Ryan Fox
11:48 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Gordon Sargent (amateur)
noon: Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton
12:12 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose
12:24 p.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
12:36 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett (amateur)
12:48 p.m.: Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns
1 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau
Friday
7 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Cameron Champ
7:12 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Taylor Moore, Aldrich Potgieter (amateur)
7:24 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau
7:36 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Mito Pereira, Ben Carr (amateur)
7:48 a.m.: Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka
8 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, K.H. Lee
8:12 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
8:24 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Harris English, Ryan Fox
8:36 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Gordon Sargent (amateur)
8:48 a.m.: Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton
9:06 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose
9:18 a.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
9:30 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett (amateur)
9:42 a.m.: Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns
9:54 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau
10:06 a.m.: Mike Weir, Kevin Na
10:18 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Scott Stallings, Matthew McClean (amateur)
10:30 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch
10:42 a.m.: Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren
10:54 a.m.: Adrian Meronk, Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen
11:12 a.m.: Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee, Harrison Crowe (amateur)
11:24 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Kazuki Higa, Keith Mitchell
11:36 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala
11:48 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters
noon: Bubba Watson, Seamus Power, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (amateur)
12:12 p.m.: Abraham Ancer, Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley
12:24 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
12:36 p.m.: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama
12:48 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young
1 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im