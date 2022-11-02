Rockwall (8-1, 5-0) vs. Tyler Legacy (2-7, 1-4)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday; Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, 609 Fair Park Drive, Tyler, 75701
Notable
Rockwall: QB Lake Bennett … RB Ashten Emory … WR Noble Johnson … WR Aiden Meeks … LB Jarrett Stoner (90 tackles, 12 TFL)
Tyler Legacy: DL Jordan Renaud (49 tackles, 9 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 1 FR, 3 FF) … LB Brooks Gallagher (111 tackles, 14 TFL, 6 sacks) … DL Travis Jackson (57 tackles, 14 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 1 FR, 1 FF) … QB Luke Wolf (73 of 171, 943 yards, 4 TDs, 8 INT; 82 carries, 674 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Kalan Greenhouse (7 catches, 157 yards)… RB Micah Pierson (26 carries, 114 yards, 1 TD) … K Christian Baxter … DB Matthew Ross (2 INT)
Did you know: Legacy’s win last week ended a six-game losing streak … Legacy has scored the fewest amount of points in district play — 97. The Red Raiders have 152 points for the season, which is 97 points behind the next closest District 10-6A team, North Forney … Rockwall has won six straight games since a 19-11 loss to Prosper on Sept. 9 … Rockwall has defeated Legacy in all of the past 10 seasons. The Yellowjackets have only scored less than 40 points once in that span — a 35-32 win in 2019. Rockwall is averaging 50.3 points per game against the Red Raiders since 2012 … Johnson is a four-star Clemson commit.
Last week: Rockwall 22, Mesquite 0; Tyler Legacy 31, North Forney 24
---
Marshall (5-4, 3-2) vs. Whitehouse (8-1, 4-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday; Wildcat Stadium, 106 Wildcat Drive, Whitehouse 75791
Notable
Marshall: RB JQ Davis (225 carries, 1,546 yards, 17 TDs) … RB Davernious Robinson (77 carries, 653 yards, 9 TDs; 17 catches, 273 yards, 3 TDs) … QB Collier Slone (83 of 155, 837 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INT)
Whitehouse: QB Josh Green (136 of 205, 2,052 yards, 21 TDs, 5 INT; 145 carries, 670 yards, 15 TDs) … RB Iven Lacy (64 carries, 450 yards, 6 TDs) … WR Jermod McCoy (45 catches, 573 yards, 7 TDs; 2 INT) … WR Decarlton Wilson (47 catches, 897 yards, 11 TDs; 2 INT) … DL LaDarius Pitts (57 tackles, 6 TFL) … LB Hayden Ross (79 tackles, 10 TFL, 3 sacks)
Did you know: Whitehouse’s lone loss was to Nacogdoches, which is 1-8. The Wildcats have won four straight since that … Whitehouse is averaging 46.4 points per game … A win will give Whitehouse the District 8-5A Division II title and the top seed in the playoffs … Marshall hasn’t won or lost two straight games all season … Marshall has defeated Whitehouse in three of the past four seasons with Whitehouse’s win coming in 2020.
Last week: Marshall 49, Nacogdoches 15 … Whitehouse 32, Texas High 27
---
Chapel Hill (7-2, 5-0) vs. Kilgore (7-2, 5-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday; R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, 600 Harris Street, Kilgore, 75662
Notable
Chapel Hill: QB Demetrius Brisbon (89 of 141, 1,402 yards, 22 TDs, 8 INT; 73 carries, 832 yards, 11 TDs) … RB Rickey Stewart (128 carries, 1,368 yards, 10 TDs) … OL/DL Keviyan Huddleston … ATH Tyson Berry (34 catches, 411 yards, 7 TDs; 17 carries, 158 yards, 4 TDs) … ATH Deuce McGregor (27 catches, 676 yards, 12 TDs) … LB Trevor Brooks (74 tackles, 19 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FR) … LB Da’Veon Ross (96 tackles, 12 TFL, 6 sacks, 1 INT, 2 FF, 1 FR)
Kilgore: RB Isaiah Ross (158 carries, 1,584 yards, 15 TD; 5 catches, 133 yards, 1 TD) … QB DeMarion Van Zandt (99 of 164, 1,421 yards, 14 TDs, 3 INT) … WR P.J. Wiley (23 catches, 424 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Matthew Tyeskie (24 catches, 367 yards, 6 TDs) … Zaylon Stoker (4 INT)
Did you know: Both teams have won seven straight games since an 0-2 start. Kilgore is averaging 54.7 points per game in that span, including three games scoring at least 62 points … Chapel Hill defeated Kilgore 41-35 in two overtimes in the third round of the playoffs last season on the way to reaching the state semifinals … Chapel Hill has played in two state championship games since 2010, winning in 2011. Kilgore won the state championship in 2004 and lost in the title game in 2013.
Last Week: Chapel Hill 48, Athens 28; Kilgore had a bye
---
Palestine (4-4, 2-3) vs. Athens (2-7, 0-5)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Bruce Field, 480 Royal Street, Athens 75751
Notable
Palestine: QB Hudson Dear (42 of 104, 758 yards, 4 TDs, 7 INT) … RB Elijah Walker (127 carries, 885 yards, 13 TDs) … RB Taj’Shawn Wilson (66 carries, 416 yards, 4 TDs; 19 catches, 307 yards) … Reese Hargers (71 tackles, 3 TFL) … Tidarion Crawford (56 tackles, 6 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 FF, 1 blocked punt)
Athens: QB Ty Arroyo (100 of 169, 1, 256 yards, 8 TDs, 5 interceptions; 87 carries, 487 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Jorien Ray (50 catches, 639 yards, 7 TDs) … ATH Jaxson Stiles (28 of 49, 374 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INT; 30 carries, 115 yards, 3 TDs; 82 tackles, 1 sack, 2 FF) … Cody McMicheal (99 tackles, 7 QB pressures)
Did you know: Palestine has sealed up the fourth playoff spot in District 9-4A Division I … Athens has lost seven straight since a 2-0 start … Palestine took a 46-29 win over Athens last season.
Last week: Palestine 37, Henderson 35; Chapel Hill 48, Athens 28
---
Van (5-4, 3-2) vs. Bullard (3-6, 2-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Panther Stadium, 1000 South Houston, Bullard, 75757
Notable
Van: RB/DB Garrett Florey (113 carries, 549 yards, 12 TDs) … QB Jaxon Moffatt (106 of 179, 1,520 yards, 11 TDs, 6 INT) … WR Brayden Bradshaw (44 catches, 478 yards, 2 TDs; 29 carries, 165 yards, 3 TDs) … WR Caden Rowe (19 catches, 521 yards, 4 TDs) … LB Beau Barton (39 carries, 163 yards, 1 TD)
Bullard: QB Ayden Barrett (150 of 284, 1,812 yards, 25 TDs, 13 INT) … RB Quasy Warren (157 carries, 806 yards, 6 TDs) … WR Clifford Douglas (40 catches, 664 yards, 12 TDs) … WR Noah Hill (41 catches, 488 yards, 4 TDs) … Mickey Ray (80 tackles, 9 TFL)
Did you know: Van has defeated Bullard the past two seasons — 28-18 and 56-7 … Bullard currently sits in fifth place at 2-3 behind Van, Center and Rusk, which are in a three-way tie for second.
Last Week: Carthage 41, Van 15; Center 62, Bullard 29
---
Rusk (6-3, 3-2) vs. Canton (3-6, 1-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Norris Birdwell Stadium, West State Highway 243 at Cherry Creek Road, Canton, 75103
Notable
Rusk: QB Aiden McCown (129 of 205, 2,128 yards, 25 TDs, 4 INT; 75 carries, 605 yards, 8 TDs) … RB Spencer Barnett (111 carries, 713 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Elijah Ward (41 catches, 783 yards, 6 TDs; 2 INT) … WR Brailen Trawick (46 catches, 947 yards, 17 TDs) … Tarrant Sunday (78 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks)
Canton: QB Nathan Parker … RB Kameron Shaw … WR/DB Chantson Prox
Did you know: Canton has scored 51 points in its last two games after being shut out in its first three district games … Rusk has averaged 47.5 points the past two weeks.
Last Week: Rusk 48, Brownsboro 23; Canton had a bye
---
Center (6-3, 3-2) vs. Brownsboro (2-7, 0-5)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Bear Stadium, 11233 Ingram Street, Brownsboro, 75756
Notable
Center: QB Emonte Cross (95 of 183, 1,709 yards, 23 TDs, 4 INT; 56 carries, 430 yards, 6 TDs) … RB Kaden Dixon (193 carries, 1,535 yards, 22 TDs) … WR Jamarion Evans (40 catches, 708 yards, 10 TDs; 37 tackles, 5 INT, 2 FF) … Eric Allen (103 tackles, 9 TFL, 5 sacks, 3 FR)
Brownsboro: QB Jaxyn Rogers (135 of 216, 1,961 yards, 21 TDs, 5 INT) … RB Antrone Campbell (94 carries, 632 yards, 9 TDs) … WR Dylan Downey (30 catches, 653 yards, 9 TDs) … WR Gekyle Baker (43 catches, 611 yards, 7 TDs) … Tanner Ackerman (97 tackles)
Did you know: Brownsboro has lost five straight games after winning two of three … Evans had three interceptions, and Dixon ran for 294 yards and four touchdowns last week.
Last Week: Center 62, Bullard 29; Rusk 48, Brownsboro 23
---
Malakoff (8-1, 5-0) vs. Groesbeck (6-3, 3-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Groesbeck Stadium, 1202 North Ellis Street, Groesbeck, 76642
Notable
Malakoff: QB Mike Jones (124 of 194, 1,583 yards, 16 TDs, 4 INT) … RB Jason Tennyson (125 carries, 858 yards, 14 TDs) … WR Corey Phillips
Groesbeck: QB Trent Platt … RB Chris Cox … WR Anthony Lewis
Did you know: Malakoff is averaging 54.3 points per game in the last six games after not scoring 30 points in any of its first three games … Malakoff defeated Groesbeck 49-28 last season … Malakoff is headed to the playoffs in the 14th straight season.
Last Week: Malakoff 55, Mexia 13; Groesbeck 36, Eustace 18
---
Troup (6-3, 3-2) vs. Grand Saline (6-3, 4-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Carter Elliott Field at Indian Memorial Stadium, 500 Stadium Dr., Grand Saline, 75140
Notable
Troup: QB Grayson Hearon (103 of 182, 1,846 yards, 23 TDs, 7 INT) … RB Kevin Pierce (146 carries, 1,101 yards, 21 TDs; 6 catches, 104 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Trae Davis (40 catches, 811 yards, 10 TDs ; 34 carries, 277 yards, 3 TDs; 2 INT) … Tucker Howell (111 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 sacks)
Grand Saline: QB Preston Anderson ... RB Payton Butterfield ... WR Brett Kindle ... OLB Bryan Elizalde
Did you know: Troup is averaging 46.6 points per game … Grand Saline is holding opponents to 16.8 points per game … Grand Saline took a 42-27 win over Troup last season.
Last week: Troup 50, Winona 6; Grand Saline had a bye