McKINNEY — Instead of Friday Night Lights, it will be Thursday Night Lights for the Tyler Lions.
The Lions tangle with the McKinney North Bulldogs in a District 7-5A Division I.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium. The 12,000-seat facility, which opened in 2018, is shared with MISD schools, McKinney North, McKinney High and McKinney Boyd. It has also has played host to the last three NCAA Division II national championship games.
Tyler (3-1, 1-0) registered its first win of the season last week, a 27-23 victory over North Mesquite, a game win which the Lions pretty much shut down the Stallions with the exception of one play in the second half.
"The defense stood up and the offense moved the ball in a way we needed to get time off the clock and puts in a position to win," Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes said.
As far as McKinney North, the Bulldogs suffered their first defeat, a 74-7 loss to Lancaster. Prior to the game with Lancaster, McKinney North was averaging 48 points per game in wins over Garland (38-10), Justin Northwest (47-39) and Frisco Memorial (59-28).
Holmes said the Bulldogs just suffered an avalanche of miscues against Lancaster.
"(McKinney) is a good football team," Holmes said. "I know everybody is looking at the score from last week and are thinking something is going on. They just had a bad game — everything that could go wrong — fumbles, interceptions, you name it — did. When you go up against a good football like Lancaster, yout can't mistakes because they will capitalize."