Proud Winnsboro moms Erika Martin (mother of Hayden Deaton) and Brittany Finney (mother of Kyler Finney) hold up posters as their Red Raider sons set new milestones in receiving yards and passing yards this season. The Red Raiders players passed those marks during their 47-14 win over Bonham on Saturday at Warrior Stadium in Bonham. WR Deaton surpassed 1,000 receiving yards as he had three receptions for 34 yards and a TD, while QB Finney surpassed the 3,000-yard passing plateau by hitting on 14 of 30 passing attempts for 227 yards and four TDs. Winnsboro is open this week before begining the Class 3A Division I playoffs.