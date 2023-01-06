Collin Morikawa and J.J. Spaun each shot bogey-free rounds of 9-under-par 64 on Thursday, and they share the lead with Spain’s Jon Rahm after the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii.
Rahm eagled the par-5 fifth hole on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, and he bogeyed the par-4 14th.
Tom Hoge, Aaron Wise, Scottie Scheffler, South Korea’s Sungjae Im, Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for fifth at 7 under.
The Tournament of Champions, which includes 39 players, is the first of 17 designated PGA Tour events with elevated purses this year. In the past, this event was limited to players who won a tournament the previous year, but the 2023 field was expanded to feature players who did not win in 2022 but did reach the Tour Championship.
Morikawa was just 2 under par at the turn before reeling off six consecutive birdies. Following two pars, he closed with another birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
He credited the strong round to start the year in part to work with two new members of his team, putting coach Stephen Sweeney and chipping coach Parker McLachlin.
“It’s good to have someone that knows a lot about short game and you just kind of bounce ideas off,” Morikawa said of McLachlin.
As for his work with Sweeney, Morikawa said, “I just have answers. Before when I was putting, it was like guess work. I might have putted well today and then thought I was doing something, but in reality it was something else.”
Spaun’s round was highlighted by a string of four straight birdies in the middle of the back nine.
Spaun said of his initial round after the circuit’s holiday break, “The walk is kind of tough. My toes hurt, but it was a great first round for me out here on Tour and in competition. So, yeah, I can’t ask for anything more.”
Asked he ever experienced toe problems previously, he said, “I think this is … a first for me. Just all those uphills and then downhill, you’re really on the balls of your feet all day. …
“Walking downhill is almost just as hard. It’s like, you’re kind of like bracing yourself, so it’s hard. Tough life out here (smiling).”
Defending champion Cameron Smith of Australia is not in the field after jumping from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf.
Scottie Scheffler ‘not going to LIV anytime soon’
Scottie Scheffler’s first two experiences at the Tournament of Champions couldn’t have been much different.
Two years ago, he got into the traditionally winners-only field courtesy of an expanded field. Scheffler had yet to win on the PGA Tour, but the 2021 event also included Tour Championship qualifiers from the previous year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tour’s schedule.
This week, he arrived at Maui as a four-time winner on tour and a major champion as part of a 2022 that included ascending to No. 1 in the world rankings.
Scheffler is the highest-ranked player in the field this week at No. 2, which in itself is part of the chaotic landscape in professional golf.
World No. 1 Rory McIlroy isn’t at Kapalua, choosing the TOC as the one he will skip among the newly formed group of five “designated events.” Defending champion Cameron Smith also isn’t in the field after signing with LIV Golf — which helped prompt the sea change to designated events and “elevated” purses on the PGA Tour.
The field does include 39 players, however, with the addition of Tour Championship qualifiers now the norm.
“It’s kind of weird this week,” Scheffler said Wednesday. “I get to my locker, and my locker’s next to Cam Smith’s locker, because he’s a past champ here, and he’s not here.
“So it’s a little strange.”
Scheffler admittedly is not the most outspoken amongst his peers on either side of the debate, although he reiterated that he has no intention of bolting for LIV.
“All that stuff is not really for me,” he said. “I can only show up and just try and play good golf. And I’m not going to LIV anytime soon and so it’s not of a concern for me at the moment.”
Of greater concern to Scheffler is regaining the dominant form that saw him win the Masters last April. That was his last victory, although he does have a runner-up and a pair of T3s in his past six starts.
Scheffler does have the Masters Champions Dinner to plan for, which will include several past champions who are now playing for LIV. Among them is Bubba Watson, a two-time champion Scheffler randomly saw on a recent vacation.
“I told him that I was just going to have a separate table for him in the corner by himself,” Scheffler said laughingly. “Only kidding, obviously.”
Scheffler added that he believes the players can put their differences aside when they reach Augusta National and focus on celebrating the history of the event along with the game itself.
“In the world of golf, I think it’s definitely a little sad what’s happening,” he said. “But golf will move on. I think this stuff just takes time.
“Things will heal and we’ll see what happens.”