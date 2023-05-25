Three UT Tyler softball standouts earned All-America honors on the National Fastball Coaches Association team.
Junior Tatum Goff and sophomore JT Smith were named to the first team with junior Courtney Plocheck tabbed to the second team.
The honors were announced during the NCAA Division II World Series Championship Banquet on Wednesday in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
It was the second straight year for Goff, a Rusk native, to be named first-team All-America.
UT Tyler was one of two programs to earn three All-America distinctions by the NFCA, joining Mississippi College, but were the only program in Division II softball to place two representatives on the first team.
The NFCA All-America teams are voted on by the Association's All-America Committees. In Division II, the committee is comprised of one member head coach from each of the NCAA's eight regions. All student-athletes who were nominated by a member head coach and voted to the first- and second-team All-Region squads were eligible for All-America consideration.
Following Thursday's win over California State San Marcos in the CWS, the Patriots are 60-4 on the season.
Goff is 40-0 on the year, a season record for wins in a season in the program, and leads the Lone Star Conference with a 1.39 ERA in her 43 appearances in the circle.
She was an NFCA and D2CCA first team All-South Central Region selection for a second-straight season as well as an All-Lone Star Conference First Team pick for second time as well. Goff has totaled the most strikeouts in a season in program history with 223 strikeout and leads all of Division II softball with her 39 wins in the circle.
Smith was also a D2CCA and NFCA First Team All-Region selection and an All-LSC First Team pick after leading the Patriots in both homers (12) and stolen bases (43). The Decatur, Texas native ranks second in all of Division II softball with a .588 on-base percentage in 2023 and has established the highest runs (82) and stolen base (43) totals in a single season in the history of UT Tyler softball.
She hit .388 in 2023 with 11 doubles, 12 homers and 34 RBI, while also earning a nod to the 2023 LSC Golden Glove team for her efforts in centerfield for the Patriots. Her 82 runs and 51 walks both lead the Lone Star Conference.
Plocheck was a D2CCA and NFCA First Team All-Region selection as well after earning a spot on the 2022 D2CCA Second Team All-Region list and the 2021 NFCA First Team All-Region lists in previous seasons. The Deer Park, Texas native is a two-time All-LSC First Team and a one-time All-LSC Second Team selection as well, and elevated her play in her junior campaign this season with a .404 average at the plate.
That average leads the Lone Star Conference, while her 61 RBI on the season is second best in the LSC as well. She produced a conference-best 80 hits, 15 of which were doubles and six of which went for homers.
The full list of 2023 NFCA All-Americans can be found HERE.
All three will take the field alongside the rest of their fellow Patriots in game one of the 2023 NCAA Division II World Series in Chattanooga, Tenn. tomorrow morning against Cal State San Marcos at 10 a.m. CST.