Three East Texans — San Augustine’s Barrrett Benefield, Henderson’s Trace Antunes and Emory’s Caleb Cason — finished in the Top 25 of the second Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Combine on Wheeler Lake in Decatur, Alabama.
The event, which was presented by Skeeter, was a weekend combining skills challenges and recruiting visits in hopes of reeling in college fishing offers. Some 98 fishermen competed in casting distance, technical and casting accuracy.
Benefield, who is a junior at Chireno High School, finished fourth overall with a score of 256 (casting accuracy, 90; technical, 81; long cast, 85).
Antunes is a senior at Henderson High School. He placed 17th win a score of 215 (casting accuracy, 84; technical, 73; long cast, 58).
Cason, who is a senior homeschool student, placed 22nd with a score of 204 (casting accuracy, 71; technical, 46; long cast, 87).
Phillip Herring, of Richton, Mississippi, captured first place with a score of 288 (casting accuracy, 96; technical, 100; long cast, 92). The senior at Greene County High School finished in the Top 10 of each category.
In addition to winning the overall award, the south Mississippi native also took home the first-place prize in the Technical Challenge. The Technical Challenge tested each angler’s ability to maneuver a Skeeter FXR20 bass boat around an obstacle and make three pinpoint casts to floating targets.
Herring was able to blaze through the Technical Challenge in just 42 seconds to take home his second piece of hardware.
Four points behind Herring was runner-up Bryce Distefano of Denham Springs, Louisiana. The senior at Live Oak High School scored 284 points (casting accuracy, 96; technical, 91; long cast, 97).
Placing third was Michael Teate of Winter Haven, Florida. The junior at Summerlin Academy scored a 263 (casting accuracy, 90; technical, 87; long cast, 86).
In just 35 seconds, Alex Standerfer of New London, Wisconsin, was able to knock down every target with his Abu Garcia rod and reel combo to take the first-place prize in Casting Accuracy.
With a booming cast of 65 yards, Nathan Preston of Newnan, Georgia, took first in the Casting Distance Challenge. Using an Abu Garcia Zenon Reel paired with an Abu Garcia Winch Rod, Preston cast a Berkley Cane Walker Topwater just inches farther than the second-place finisher Cambre Webb of Clinton, Louisiana, who cast 64.9 yards.
In addition to the three skills challenges, anglers spent portions of the weekend meeting with coaches representing 16 schools. After the first day, colleges could select anglers for a “second look” to further explore everything that angler has to offer and see if they would be the perfect fit for their fishing program.
At the end of the weekend, two anglers — high school fishing partners Cody Morgan and Brant Langley from Florida’s Marion County High School Bassmasters — signed with Southeastern University and Coach Weston Marsh, which will begin competing in Bassmaster College Series tournaments in 2024.
Only colleges offering bass fishing scholarships were invited to attend. The inaugural High School Combine in 2021 generated more than $2.6 million in scholarship offers.