Bullard Panthers (update, got the name of No. 12)
The Bullard Panthers are ready for a turnaround. Some of the Panthers include: (from row, from left) Quasy Warren (20), Dylan Scott (16), Jachin Salas (12), Logan Smith (9), Noah Hill (6), Austin Taylor (58); (second row) Steven Kemp (2), Ayden Barrett (15), Cason Craig (72), Austin Ellis (71) and Clifford Douglas (3).
---
District 8-3A Division I
Malakoff Tigers (from left) Doc Lewis (10) and Travis McCalister (50)
Malakoff Tigers
The Malakoff Tigers are ready for another deep playoff run — (front row, from left) Weston Cartlidge (6), Juan Gonzalez (23), Chauncey Hogg (2), Corey Phillips (3), Travis McCalister (50), Austin Massingill (4); (second row) Ryder Rogers (54), Zack Studley (25), Doc Lewis (10), Damien Jackson (5) and Fernando Contreras (60).
---
District 9-3A Division II
West Rusk Raiders (from left) Jorge Bustamante (60) and Calvin Mason (53).
West Rusk Raiders
West Rusk High School never forgets 1937. The number 37 is reserved as a special honor to commemorate the year 1937 and the infamous school explosion at the New London school. Typically one player from the junior varsity team will be elevated to the varsity roster and is given the special 37 jersey, but coach Nick Harrison says it can go to anyone they think deserves the honor. Players shown with the No. 37 include (from row, from left) Tate Winings (4), Jimmie Harper (5), Geremiah Smith (2), Koal Minor (52), Clayton Keith (34), Will Jackson (22), Jorge Bustamante (60); (second row) Jaxon Farquhar (23), Andon Mata (13) and Calvin Mason (53).
---
Arp Tigers
Leading the way for the Arp Tigers include (from left) Bryant Lane (15), Fisher Arrington (3), Lance Langenbau (67), Hunter Nash (5), Wyatt Ladd (7) and Jaydon Spradlin (6).
---
Troup Tigers
Troup Tigers looking to lead this season are (from left) Jacob Baker (60), Ty Lovelady (11), Kevin Pierce (20), Payton Elliott (65), Grayson Hearon (4), Joe Salgado (59), Jabraylon Lydia (44) and Chris Calley (8).
---
Grand Saline Indians
This tribe of Indians are ready for the season (from left) Cooper Brown (54), Bryan Elizalde (11), Pablo Jimenez (4) and Alex Salazar (65).
---
District 11-3A Division II
Cool Daingerfield Tigers (from left) Jykeelin Frazier (60) and Marlon Hayes (52).
Daingerfield Tigers
The Daingerfield Tigers are looking for a deep postseason run — (from left) Jykeelin Frazier (60), D'Corian Wright (3), Chase Johnson (1), Jayden Wallace (9), Aeryn Hampton (8), Amarion Simon-Jones (6), Marlon Hayes (52), Quin Webb (2) and C.J. Gilbert (5).
---
Waskom Wildcats
Waskom is ready for another standout year and leading the way are (from left) Jose Hernandez (6), Ridge Riley (12), Caden Edwards (3), Layton Luster (7) and Cameron Washington (4).
---
Hughes Springs Mustangs
The Mustangs want to gallop to the playoffs — (front) Miguel Velazquez (30); and (second row) Emmanuel Bird (11), Ty Moss (1) and Trevor Bolden (25).
---
Elysian Fields Yellowjackets
The Mean Sting Yellowjackets include (from left) Bubba McPhail (8), Wes Brown (65) and Desmund Harrison (4).
---
Harmony Eagles
Selfie time for the Eagles (from left) Will Young (4), Brock Blackstone (2), Justin Stalnaker (22), Jake Shannon (9), Dalton Click (25) and Braxton Baker (17).