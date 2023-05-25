If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Mason Dawson. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
All Breed Dog Show, hosted by United Dog Owners, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. The show will include conformation, obedience and rally obedience. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.ukcdogs.com/ .
Richard Barker's Comedy Hypnosis Show, 7 p.m. Saturday, Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Barker has been featured on ”The Toady Show,” “The Late Late Show” and “Entertainment Tonight.” Tickets: $45 VIP, $40 general admission. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Family Fun Day, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Teague Park, Longview. Hosted by Lena’s Learner’s, the event will include food trucks, vendors and live music. Information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083118651167 .
Concert Under the Stars Sock Hop Saturday, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gate opens at 7:30 p.m. A free movie follows concert: “Grease,” starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. Tickets: $10, at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
“Steel Magnolias,” stage play by writer Robert Harling, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jackson’s Theatre, 108 E. Commerce Ave., Gladewater. Tickets: $20. Information: https://jacksonstheatre.com/ .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight .
Remembering the Horse Soldiers, presented by Rotary Club of Kilgore, 5 p.m. Saturday, outside the Crim Theater, downtown Kilgore. Keynote speaker: veteran Special Forces soldier Will Summers. The event will include a raffle, hot dogs and music. Information: https://www.facebook.com/RotaryClubOfKilgore/ .
Memorial Day Ceremony: Honoring the Fallen of Smith County, presented by VFW Carl Webb Post 1799, 11 a.m. Friday, the Square in downtown Tyler. Admission: Free. https://business.tylertexas.com/events/calendar .
“Madness: The Musical,” presented by Magill Musical Theatre Studio, 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Caldwell Auditorium, 300 S. College St., Tyler. Tickets: $5 to $15. Information: https://www.facebook.com/magillmusicaltheatrestudio/ .
Tyler Celtic Fest, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Monday, The Grove, 15972 Texas 64, Tyler. The four-day festival is a celebration of Celtic history and culture. Tickets: $10 general admission, $1 children 12 and younger, $17 weekend pass, $35 VIP. Information: https://www.facebook.com/tylercelticfest/ .
Cross Brand Car & Bike Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Cross Brand Cowboy Church, 11915 FM 2015, Tyler. Registration: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Entry fee: $30. Information: https://cbcctx.org/events .
Fireworks Show, 9 p.m. Sunday, Lake Palestine Resort. Admission: $5 per vehicle. Information: https://www.facebook.com/lakepalestineresort/ .
Fair on the Square, 10 a.m. Saturday, downtown Rusk. The annual event will include arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, hot dog eating contest, cornhole tournament, fun run train and obstacle course. Information: https://www.ruskchamber.com/events/fair-on-the-square .