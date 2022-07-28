We cannot seek
achievement for ourselves and forget about progress and prosperity for our
community ... Our
ambitions must be broad enough to include the
aspirations and needs of others, for their sakes and for our own.”
Cesar Chavez
We cannot seek
achievement for ourselves and forget about progress and prosperity for our
community ... Our
ambitions must be broad enough to include the
aspirations and needs of others, for their sakes and for our own.”
Cesar Chavez
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.