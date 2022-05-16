They Said It 5.17.22 Alex Dominguez Alex Dominguez Author email May 16, 2022 May 16, 2022 Updated 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "In matters of style, swim with the current; in matters of principle, stand like a rock."Thomas Jefferson Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert Frost Thomas Jefferson Principle Rock Current Style Matter Alex Dominguez Author email Follow Alex Dominguez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today