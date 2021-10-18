They Said It 10.28.21 swood swood Author email Oct 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “I’ve learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow.”Maya Angelou Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Maya Angelou Life swood Author email Follow swood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today