They Said It 10.27.2021 swood swood Author email Oct 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “The greater part of our happiness or misery depends on our dispositions and not our circumstances.”Martha Washington Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Happiness Misery Disposition Circumstance Martha Washington swood Author email Follow swood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today