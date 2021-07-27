They Said It 08.03.21 swood swood Author email Jul 27, 2021 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "I'd like to be remembered as a person who wanted to be free and wanted other people to be also free."Rosa Parks Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rosa Person Park People swood Author email Follow swood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today