Kids are silhouetted against a pond at a park in Lenexa, Kan., on Dec. 26, 2020. Health officials remain perplexed by mysterious cases of severe liver damage in hundreds of young children around the world. In May 2022, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said they are now looking into 180 possible cases across the U.S. More than 20 other countries have reported hundreds more cases in total, though the largest numbers have been in the U.K. and U.S.