WYLIE EAST (2-4, 0-3) VS. TYLER HIGH (4-2, 2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
Notable
WYLIE EAST: QB Terrell Washington Jr. (21 of 52 for 234 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs; 92 carries, 720 yards, 8 TDs) ... QB Jaedon Hubbard (18 of 37 for 211 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs; 8 carries, 13 yards) ... OLB Tyler Jackson (44 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack)
Tyler: C Cornelius Hartsfield (5-11, 235, Sr.) ... RG Michael Cooper (5-10, 230, Soph.) ... LG John Taylor (5-9, 200, Jr.) ... LT Ameer Johnson (6-2, 215, Jr.) ... RG Sergio Munoz (6-0, 255, Sr.) ... QB Eli Holt (Passing: 87 of 169 for 1,584 yards, 17 TDs, 6 INTs; 65 carries, 325 yards, 3 TDs) ... RB JaMichael Cooper (18-111) ... WR Montrell Wade (28-569, 11 TDs) ... WR Marquette Martin (2-52) ... WR Makavian Potts (20-317, 2 TDs) ... WR Derrick McFall (25-515, 4 TDs)... NG Jordan Dews ... RT Kadrius Tave (30 tackles, 8 sacks, 8 TFL, 9 hurries, 3 blocked kicks, 1 blocked punt, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 caused fumble) ... LT Jace Sanford (13 tackles, 2 Sacks, 2 TFL, 3 hurries, 1 caused fumble) ... SS Wade (34 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INT, 1 caused fumble, 3 passes defended) ... FS Xavier Tatum (40 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 3 passes defended) ... WLB Tory Howland (40 tackles, 1 pass defended) ... LION Jacob Villela (74 tackles, 9 sacks, 4 TFL, 6 hurries, 3 caused fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries) ... MLB Jakyron Lacy (48 tackles, .5 sack, 1 hurry) ... SLB Ladarius Franklin (27 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 hurries, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass defended) ... CB Kameron Key (17 tackles, 1 TFL, 8 passes defended) ... CB Zachuan Williams (25 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 INTS, 10 passes defended) ...
Did you know: A familiar face is leading the Raiders, former Whitehouse head coach Marcus Gold. Coach Gold will be returning to East Texas with his Wylie East crew. Tyler leads the series with the Raiders 3-0, rallying for a 27-20 win last season in Wylie. Linebacker Jacob Villela and the Lions stopped the Raiders on a fourth-and-1 near midfield that set up the tying score and later Zachaun Williams recovered a fumble that set up the winning score. Jacques Jones scored two touchdowns in the final 2:03 to give the Lions the win. ... The Lions are favored by 28 points according TexasFootball.com. ... Tyler is ranked No. 43 in Class 5A Division I by TexasFootball.com with Wylie East at No. 95. ... The Raiders won their first two games of the season — 19-14 over Mount Pleasant and 29-28 over Irving Nimitz, but has since dropped four straight to Royse City (28-20), Sherman (38-17), Longview (56-0) and McKinney North (28-21). ... It is Homecoming for the Lions with ceremonies set before the contest.
Last week: McKinney North 28, Wylie East 21; Tyler 31, West Mesquite 18.
Up next: West Mesquite at Wylie East, 7 p.m., Oct. 21; Tyler at Dallas Highland Park, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22.