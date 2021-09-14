TENAHA (2-1) VS. GRACE COMMUNITY (0-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Orville Rogers Field at Clyde-Perkins Stadium, Tyler
Notable
Tenaha: WR JJ Patton … QB Trindon Claiborne … RB Markee Rasberry
Grace Community: RB Grant Turner ... RB/S Jamarion Johnson ... LT Tyler Thyen ... RT Caleb Wilson ... C Lex Romano ... QB Turner Thomas ... NT Tanner Thyen ... S Caden Lynch ...
Last Week: Brook Hill 22, Tenaha 12; Colleyville Covenant Christian 48, Grace Community 6.
Up Next: Tenaha at Lovelady, 7 p.m., Sept.24; Grace Community at Frisco Legacy Christian, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 24.
Did you know: The Cougars are ranked No. 50 among all Texas private schools by TexasFootball.com's computer rankings. ... Grace's tough schedule continues as the Cougars meet No. 7 Tenaha (2A Division II). ... The Cougars are favored by three points over the Tigers according to TexasFootball.com. ... Grace Coach Steve Parsons said, "Tenaha is athletic. We must be sound in all parts of the game and not give up the big play." ... The Cougars generated some offense last week (220 total yards, 174 rushing), but three lost fumbles hurt. ... "Our goal for week 4 is to be fundamentally sound in every aspect of the game," Parsons added. "Our running game is progressing nicely and showed a lot of promise last week. ... There is no doubt that our first three games have been a great challenge. It will prepare us for the remainder of our schedule."