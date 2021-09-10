LINDALE (1-1) VS. VAN (2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Van Memorial Stadium, Van
Notable
Lindale: QB Sam Peterson (39 of 63, 585 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs) … WR Jacob Seekford (10 catches, 230 yards, 2 TDs) … Jake Curbow (13 tackles, 1 sack) … DL Christian King (12 tackles, 1 sack) … RB Kasey Villarreal (38 carries, 163 yards, 3 TDs) … K Seth Baggett
Van: QB Jackson Rainey … WR Luca Kozhev … RB Alex Zifer … ATH Garrett Florey … LB Beau Barton … DL KD Erskine
Did you know: Baggett, a freshman, made a 28-yard field goal in the final minute to lift Lindale to a 31-29 win over Pine Tree last week … Lindale took a 33-28 win over Van in last season’s meeting … Rainey accounted for 362 yards and two touchdowns in last season’s meeting, and Peterson accounted for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns in the game.
Last week: Lindale 31, Pine Tree 29; Van 33, Malakoff 24
Up Next: Gilmer at Lindale; Van at Pittsburg