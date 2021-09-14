FRISCO LEGACY CHRISTIAN (0-3) VS. BROOK HILL (2-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Young Field at Herrington Stadium, Bullard
Notable
Frisco Legacy Christian: QB Jonah Lester ... RB Cole Faulkner ... WR Luke Embry ... WR Jack Bohrer
Brook Hill: LB Felipe Tristan ... QB Jack Jordan ... S Jerry Landen ... CB/PK Josh Collins
Did you know: The Guard shocked state-ranked Tenaha last week. ... Brook Hill coach Scott Ryle said, “I think we played pretty well on both sides of the ball, they scored on two big plays. Most of the night they couldn’t move the ball against us. Offensively our time possession was really high, we had multiple long drives. Our goal was to keep their explosive offense off the field. I think it was a good win for the team, but we still have a lot to work on to reach our goals." ... He added about the Eagles, "They are very well-coached team." ... In the TexasFootball.com rankings, Brook Hill is No. 41 among all private schools, while the Eagles are No. 69.
Last week: Plano John Paul II 69, Frisco Legacy Christian 43; Brook Hill 22, Tenaha 12
Up next: Grace Community at Frisco Legacy Christian, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 24; Brook Hill at Fort Worth Christian, 7 p.m., Sept. 24.