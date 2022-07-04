District 6-4A Division II
---
SUNNYVALE RAIDERS
COACH: Luke Blackwell (6th season as head coach, 34-22)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 526-530-49
ALL-TIME PLAYOFF RECORD: 30-22-2
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS: 1 (2016)
PLAYOFF BERTHS: 26
DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS: 16
STADIUM: Meredith Memorial Stadium, 1044 W. Loop 564, Mineola 75773 (Capacity: 2,682)
2021 RESULTS: 7-5, area finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 16/8 offensive/6 defensive
LETTERMAN LOST: 8
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Dawson Pendergrass, 6-3, 210, Sr. ... QB TJ Moreland, 5-11, 170, Sr. ... WR JJ Gandy, 5-10, 160, Sr. ... WR Brady Shrum, 6-1, 190, Sr. ... WR Braydon Alley, 6-1, 190, Jr. ... OL Bryson Myers, 5-10, 220, Jr. ... RB Cason Davis, 5-9, 165, Sr. ... OL Isaiah Gardner, 6-0, 260, Sr. ...
DEFENSE: 4-3
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Adam Blalock, 5-9, 165, Sr. ... DL DJ Newsome, 6-2, 245, Sr. ... DB Xzavien Lipscomb, 5-10, 160, So. ... DB Jamarcus Kennedy, 5-11, 165, Sr. ... LB Paul Stanley, 5-11, 190, Jr. ...
2022 OUTLOOK: The Yellow Jackets have one of the best 1-2 punches in the state with running back Dawson Pendergrass and quarterback TJ Moreland. It is not just on offense, the duo can bring it as both are stars at defensive back as well. Pendergrass, after numerous Division I offers, has committed to Baylor. What a great get for the Bears. Offensively in 2021, Pendergrass rushed for 2,004 yards and 26 touchdowns on 195 carries. He also has great hands with 18 catches for 374 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, Pendergrass had 47 tackles with six interceptions. .. This will be the third year as starter at QB for TJ Moreland, who is also one of the top athletes around, a first-team All-East Texas basketball selection (averaged 32 points). Trivia question what does TJ stand for? (Timothy James). Moreland hit on 61 passes for 1,003 yards and 10 TDs. ... Both Moreland and Pendergrass attended the Manning Passing Camp. ... Adam Blalock, a senior DB, is leading tackler returning with 111 total tackles. WR/DB Xzavien Lipscomb was a two-way starter as a freshman. ... Expect a deep playoff run by the Yellow Jackets.
Schedule: Aug. 26 Canton; Sept. 2 at Hughes Springs; Sept. 9 West Rusk; Sept. 16 at Bullard; Sept. 23 *Mount Vernon; Sept. 30 *at Pottsboro; Oct. 7 Open; Oct. 14 *Bonham; Oct. 21 *at Winnsboro; Oct. 28 *Emory Rains; Nov. 4 *at Commerce.
*District 5-3A Division I Game
All games at 7:30 p.m.
---
MOUNT VERNON TIGERS
COACH: Brad Willard (2nd season, 14-1)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 526-422-28
ALL-TIME PLAYOFF RECORD: 28-28-0
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS: 0
PLAYOFF BERTHS: 31
DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS: 21
STADIUM: Don Meredith Stadium, 1 Tiger Drive, Mount Vernon 75457 (Capacity: 2,438)
2021 RESULTS: 14-1, state semifinalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 15/6 offensive, 5 defensive
LETTERMEN LOSS: 22
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Makenzie McGill, 5-9, 185, Sr. ... QB Braden Bennett, 5-9, 165, Sr. ... WR Jaden Horton, 6-0, 180, Sr. ...
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DE Boone Morris, 6-3, 210, Jr. ... LB Cross Dimaggio, 6-0, 185, Sr. ... S Kam Doss, 5-7, 160, Sr. ...
2022 OUTLOOK: After two successful seasons under Art Briles, Brad Willard became head coach, leading the Tigers to a 14-1 record and a state semifinalist berth. With a number of lettermen returning, plus an influx of young talent off a 9-0-1 JV, the Tigers should contend once again. Mount Vernon did lost wide receiver Caydon Coffman to Harvard and DE Austin Reed to Arkansas Tech. ... RB Makenzie McGill leads the way after earning all-state honors by rushing for 2,082 yards and another 445 receiving for a combined 43 total TDs. He has offers from Grambling State, Incarnate Word, Northwestern State and Texas State. ... Tigers also have Class 3A Player of the Year returning, quarterback Braden Bennett (3,720 yards passing, 623 yards rushing, 46 total TDs).
Schedule: Aug. 26 at Quinlan Ford; Sept. 2 Gladewater; Sept. 9 at Omaha Paul Pewitt; Sept. 16 Sabine; Sept. 23 *at Mineola; Sept. 30 *Bonham; Oct. 7 *at Winnsboro; Oct. 14 *Emory Rains; Oct. 21 *at Commerce; Oct. 28 Open; Nov. 4 *Pottsboro.
*District 5-3A Division I Game
All games at 7:30 p.m.
---
WINNSBORO RED RAIDERS
COACH: Josh Finney (4th year at Winnsboro, 22-12; overall 95-45-0, previously head coach at Maud, Teague, Hull-Daisetta, Mount Vernon)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 487-490-37
ALL-TIME PLAYOFF RECORD: 10-22-1
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS: 0
PLAYOFF BERTHS: 23
DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS: 16
STADIUM: Red Raider Stadium, 409 Newsome St., Winnsboro 75494 (Capacity: 3,106)
2021 RESULTS: 6-4
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 21/6 offensive, 6 defensive
LETTERMAN LOST: 14
OFFENSE: Wing T
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Jacob Russell, 6-2, 160, Sr. ... WR Hayden Deaton, 6-3, 175, Sr. ... TE Gunner Lovelady, 6-2, 210, Sr. ... OL Lane Lewis, 6-2, 225, Sr. ... QB Kyler Finney, 6-2, 188, Jr. ... WR Will Wilcox, 6-4, 180, Jr. ... OL Lane Warren, 6-1, 290, Sr. ... K Diego Rodriguez, 5-10, 160, Jr.
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Josh Blair, 6-3, 205, Sr. ... DL Landon Boyd, 6-2, 230, Sr. ... LB Ronald Merida, 6-0, 225, Jr. ... DB Chayne Tedford, 5-9, 175, So. ... LB Angel Hernandez, 6-2, 195, Sr. ... DL Gage Fulmer, 6-0, 210, So. ... DL Caden Adams, 5-10, 215, Sr. ... DB Gavin Wheeler, 5-10, 160, Sr. ... LB Nathan Chapman, 5-11, 180, Jr. ...
2022 OUTLOOK: Coach Josh Finney feels the Red Raiders will be strong in 2022 with 42 projected varsity players. Leading the way up front is tight end Gunner Lovelady who Finney describes as a "dominant blocker at TE and great hands." .... WR Hayden Deaton is the leading returner with 587 yards and nine TDs. ... QB Kyler Finney, a junior, threw for 1,123 yards and rushed for 553 yards, totaling 28 touchdowns.
Schedule: Aug. 26 Omaha Paul Pewitt; Sept. 2 at Canton; Sept. 9 Hooks; Sept. 16 at New Boston; Sept. 23 *Emory Rains; Sept. 30 *at Commerce; Oct. 7 *Mount Vernon; Oct. 14 *at Pottsboro; Oct. 21 *Mineola; Oct. 28 *at Bonham; Nov. 4 Open
*District 5-3A Division I Game
All games at 7:30 p.m.
---
POTTSBORO CARDINALS
COACH: Matt Poe (17th season, all at Pottsboro, 146-49)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 319-229-4
ALL-TIME PLAYOFF RECORD: 27-23-0
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS: 0
PLAYOFF BERTHS: 23
DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS: 14
STADIUM: Jim Henderson Memorial Stadium, 101 Hwy. 120, Pottsboro 75076 (Capacity: 2,985)
2021 RESULTS: 6-5, area finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 18/7 offensive/6 defensive
LETTERMAN LOST: 16
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR Jude Bentley, 6-2, 190, Sr. ... WR Reid Thompson, 6-1, 175, Sr. ... RB Major McBride, 6-1, 190, Jr. ... QB Halen Flanagan, 6-0, 180, Sr. ...
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Cayson Watson, 6-0, 225, So. ... DB Cameron Saunders, 6-0, 175, Jr. ...
2022 OUTLOOK: Veteran Coach Matt Poe said the strength of his team is "good team speed" while the Cardinals have a young offensive line. Still the Cardinals are expected to contend for the postseason.
Schedule: Aug. 26 at Van Alstyne; Sept. 2 Callisburg; Sept. 9 Whitesboro; Sept. 16 at Muenster; Sept. 23 Open; Sept. 30 *Mineola; Oct. 7 *at Bonham; Oct. 14 *Winnsboro; Oct. 21 *at Emory Rains; Oct. 28 *Commerce; Nov. 4 *at Mount Vernon.
*District 5-3A Division I Game
All games at 7:30 p.m.
---
EMORY RAINS WILDCATS
COACH: Charlie Coker (2nd season, 2-7)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 324-485-28
ALL-TIME PLAYOFF RECORD: 3-13-1
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS: 0
PLAYOFF BERTHS: 14
DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS: 6
STADIUM: Wildcat Stadium, 371 FM 3299, Emory 75440 (Capacity: 3,647)
2021 RESULTS: 2-7
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 14/5 offensive/4 defensive
LETTERMAN LOST: 16
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OL John Hinch, 6-4, 310, Sr. ... ATH Prabhdeep Singh, 6-1, 180, Jr. ... ATH KJ Burns, 6-0, 160, Sr. ... ATH Jack Patterson, 6-0, 170, Sr. ... ATH Nick Bowman, 5-10, 165, Jr. ... RB Dayvon Jackson, 5-7, 165, So. ... OL Collin Holcomb, 6-0, 225, Sr. ... WR Keldon Parmer, 5-11, 160, Sr. ... RB Miguel Mares, 5-9, 155, Jr. ... QB Tylin Oakes, 5-10, 155, So. ...
DEFENSE: 4-3
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DE Ivan Rodriguez, 5-10, 175, Sr. ... DL Dalton Honea, 5-10, 240, Sr. ... LB Kentlee Neighbors, 5-10, 165, Jr. ... OLB Kaleb Wilhite, 6-1, 190, Sr. ... DB Jesse Colunga, 5-5, 145, Sr. ... DL Jordon Chambers, 5-9, 175, Sr. .. DB Hayden Fuller, 5-9, Sr. ...
2022 OUTLOOK: After missing the postseason for consecutive years, the Wildcats are hopefully of returning to the playoffs. ... Offensive lineman John Hinch is described by Coach Charlie Coker as "not only a leader on the offensive line but also in the locker room." ... Added Coker, "Biggest strength this year will be that we have a lot of guys who (can play several positions) and be plugged in anywhere — Jack of all trades, not particularly strong at any position but not weak anywhere either."
Schedule: Aug. 26 Lone Oak; Sept. 2 at Edgewood; Sept. 9 Grand Saline; Sept. 16 at Quinlan Ford; Sept. 23 *at Winnsboro; Sept. 30 Open; Oct. 7 *Commerce; Oct. 14 *at Mount Vernon; Oct. 21 *Pottsboro; Oct. 28 *at Mineola; Nov. 4 *Bonham.
*District 5-3A Division I Game
All games at 7:30 p.m.
---
COMMERCE TIGERS
COACH: John McSheffery (3rd season, 8-12)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 529-507-45
ALL-TIME PLAYOFF RECORD: 38-30-4
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS: 2
PLAYOFF BERTHS: 32
DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS: 19
STADIUM: Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium, 1606 Hwy 24, Commerce 75428 (On the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus) (Capacity:11,582)
2021 RESULTS: 3-7
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 19/8 offensive/7 defensive
LETTERMAN LOST: 13
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: ATH Da'Shawn Jackson, 5-10, 180, Sr. ... WR Mildrean Gadlin, 6-0, 156, Sr. ... RB Izayah Simon, 5-8, 200, Sr. ... QB Darren Beal, 5-8, 155, Sr.
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Kenderick Greer, 5-10, 212, Sr. ... DB Carlos Aubrey, 5-6, 150, Sr. ... DL Jamarion Lewis-Brown, 6-1, 260, Jr. ... LB Jordan McMurray, 5-7, 170, So. ...
2022 OUTLOOK: QB Darren Beal threw for 936 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. ... The Tigers scored 58 touchdowns last year and look to score even more 2022. ... RB Da'Shawn Jackson is the main offensive weapon, having rushed for 760 yards and 11 touchdowns on 72 carries. He added 333 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 14 receptions. He was also 2 for 2 passing for two touchdowns. Defensively, Jackson had 72 tackles. Commerce is hopeful of an improved team that will challenge for a playoff berth.
Schedule: Aug. 26 Edgewood; Sept. 2 Leonard; Sept. 9 at Howe; Sept. 16 at North Lamar; Sept. 23 *at Bonham; Sept. 30 *Winnsboro; Oct. 7 *at Emory Rains; Oct. 14 Open; Oct. 21 *Mount Vernon; Oct. 28 *at Pottsboro; Nov. 4 *Mineola.
*District 5-3A Division I Game
All games at 7:30 p.m.
---
BONHAM PURPLE WARRIORS
COACH: Kyle Dezern (3rd season at Bonham, 7-14)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 533-542-36
ALL-TIME PLAYOFF RECORD: 15-25-1
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS: 0
PLAYOFF BERTHS: 26
DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS: 15
STADIUM: Warrior Stadium, 1000 Stadium Dr., Bonham 75418 (Capacity: 4,965)
2021 RESULTS: 5-6
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 21/6 offensive/7 defensive
LETTERMAN LOST: 12
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Jeren Ross, 5-7, 170, Sr. ... OL Quaid Lowrey, 6-2, 285, Sr. ... RB Jacob Gorden, 6-1, 170, Sr. ... WR Hunter Haglund, 6-0, 175, Jr. ... OL Braedon Benson, 6-0, 200, Jr. ...
DEFENSE: Multiple
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Angel Esquivel, 5-10, 165, Jr. ... DL Jack Porter, 5-9, 230, Sr. ... DL Carson McLain, 5-8, 180, Sr. ...
2022 OUTLOOK: In Coach Dezern's second season, the Purple Warriors improved to 5-6 and make the playoffs. ... Running back Jeren Ross, who has explosive speed, returns. He rushed for 1,460 yards and 23 touchdowns. ... Bonham hopes to be in the running for a playoff berth.
Schedule: Aug. 26 S&S Consolidated; Sept. 2 vs. Scurry-Rosser (at Royse City); Sept. 9 North Lamar; Sept. 16 at Callisburg; Sept. 23 *Commerce; Sept. 30 *at Mount Vernon; Oct. 7 *Pottsboro; Oct. 14 *at Mineola; Oct. 21 Open; Oct. 28 *Winnsboro; Nov. 4 *at Emory Rains.
*District 5-3A Division I Game
All games at 7:30 p.m.