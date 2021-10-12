DALLAS FIRST BAPTIST (4-2, 2-1) VS. BISHOP GORMAN (0-5, 0-3)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, McCallum Stadium, Tyler
Notable
Dallas First Baptist: QB Garren James ... WR/DB D.J. Matthews ... OL/DB Josh Hayes
Bishop Gorman: QB Ryan Richbourg ... RB Andre Williams ... RB Alex Barriga ... WR Gabriel Paniagua ... OL/DB Josh Hayes ... LB Foster Morales ... DL Jacob Favre
Did you know: The Crusaders had an open date last week, but Coach Daryl Hayes said his team was hard at work. "We were able to get some, much needed, instruction during our off week. As young as we are, we are still teaching the basics ... how to wear the equipment, snap counts, clock management, etc. We were able to 'catch-up' a little." ... He added the team is anxious to get back on the field this week, "I think our team is eager to play. I suspect some winless teams are tired, or apathetic. These boys are always fired-up, and ready for the next challenge. Win or lose, these kids are excited." ... This is a TAPPS District 2 Division III game. ... Richbourg leads the Crusaders in rushing (70-282, TD) and passing (21 of 58, 207 yards). ... Williams has rushed for 279 yards on 35 carries with Barriga adding 110 yards on 26 attempts. ... Paniagua is tops in receiving with 12 catches for 89 yards. ... Defensively, Hayes is the top tackler with 37, including four sacks and 13 tackles for loss. Richbourg had 21 tackles with two TFL, along with an interception. Morales has forced a fumble witih Barriga, Hayes, Robby Dowdell and Richbourg recovering fumbles. ... There will be a football doubleheader as the Gorman Middle School team plays at 4:30 p.m. "It's going to be a great day of Bishop Gorman Football," Hayes said.
Last Week: Dallas First Baptist 57, Tyler All Saints 18; Bishop Gorman, bye
Up Next: Dallas Shelton at Dallas First Baptist, Oct. 22; Bishop Gorman at Dallas Covenant, Oct. 21.