BROWNSBORO (1-4) VS. BROOK HILL (4-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Young Field at Herrington Stadium, Bullard
Notable
Brownsboro: QB Jaxyn Rogers ... DB Lane Epperson ... RB/DE Kyle Nichols ... TE/DT Aiden Hardin
Brook Hill: LB Felipe Tristan (44 tackles) ... QB Jack Jordan (65 of 111, 913 yards, 10 TDs) ... RB Nick LaRocca (61 carries, 438 yards, 4 TDs) ... WR Jay'lon Warren (24 receptions, 326 yards, 3 TDs)
Did you know: Brook Hill won a dramatic game last week against Fort Worth Christian. Trailing 20-16, quarterback Jack Jordan connected with Noah Langemeier for a 17-yard TD pass with just 49 seconds on the clock to move the Guard ahead. Josh Collins made his third PAT of the night for a final score of 23-20. Collins came up big again a few seconds later. After Brook Hill scored the final TD, the Cardinals had a shot to send the game to OT but Collins blocked the attempted field goal to preserve the win. Also, Nick LaRocca scored on a 2-yard run. The Guard recorded a safety as they took a 9-7 halftime lead. Brook Hill went up 16-7 with 11:22 of the fourth quarter as Jordan hit Felipe Tristan with a 20-yard TD pass. ... The Bears were in a wild game with Rusk. QB Jaxyn Rogers tossed TD passes of 61 and 53 yards to Gekyle Baker with Kyle Nichols scoring on two TD runs. Payton Stephenson had a 64-yard TD dash and Rogers added a short run for a score. ... Brook Hill coach Scott Ryle said, "Brownsboro has improved each week ... definitely can tell they’re well coached and their kids are starting to understand their scheme better. My players are excited to play another East Texas team, hopefully there will be a large crowd for Friday." ... According to TexasFootball.com, Brook Hill is a 27-point favorite.
Last week: Rusk 55, Brownsboro 41; Brook Hill 23, Fort Worth Christian 20
Up next: Mexia at Brownsboro, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 8; Dallas Bishop Dunne at Brook Hill, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15