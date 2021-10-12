ALL SAINTS (1-4, 0-3) VS. WACO REICHER (0-5, 0-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, J.J. Kearns Stadium, Waco
Notable
All Saints: LB/RB Cameron Reid ... LB/RB Cayden Mitcham … QB/FS Will Morgan … OL/DL Dustyn Rose ... P Ethan Fanous ... WR Mill Walters ...
Waco Reicher: WR Reggie Miller ... CB Jace Darling ... S Freddy Duron ... T Royce Bayles
Did you know: All Saints Coach Drew Starnes noted the Trojans had several players out last week, but still fought hard in a 57-18 loss to Dallas First Baptist. "Friday night we had some key players out and are proud of the young players that stepped up and played extremely well. We amassed 391 yard of total offense and 274 of that through the air. Will Morgan played very well at QB and Ethan Fanous had a very big night at receiver." ... Morgan has connected on 31 of 73 passing attempts for 443 yards and five TDs. ... Mitcham is the leading rusher (41-300, 3 TDs), followed by Morgan (29-259, TD) and Reid (20-116, TD). ... Mitcham is tops in receiving with 10 carches for 114 yards and a TD, while Fanous has nine receptions for 141 yards and a TD. Mill Walters has seven catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns. ... Mitcham leads in tackles with 43, followed by Reid (23), Rose (17), Waltrs (13), Morgan (12) and Madi Brazeal (12). Walters has an interceptino with fumble recoveries by Reid (2), Mitcham (1), Rose (1), Brazeal (1), Jackson Daniels (1) and Colton Mitcham (1). ... The Cougars have won nine state championships — 1958, 1963, 1964, 1974, 1975, 2004, 2007, 2008 and 2009.
Last Week: Dallas First Baptist 57, All Saints 18; Waco Reicher, bye
Up next: Arlington Pantego Christian at All Saints, Oct. 22; Waco Reicher at Arlington Grace Prep, Oct. 23.