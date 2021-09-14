ALL SAINTS (1-1) VS. DALLAS FIRST BAPTIST (2-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Dallas First Baptist Athletic Complex, Dallas
Notable
Dallas First Baptist: QB Garren James ... WR/DB D.J. Matthews ...
All Saints: LB/RB Cameron Reid ... LB/RB Cayden Mitcham … QB/FS Will Morgan … OL/DL Dustyn Rose ... P Ethan Fanous ... PK George Sfeir
Last Week: All Saints 34, Lewisville Founders Classical 22; Dallas First Baptist 49, Arlington Newman International 0
Up next: Dallas Covenant at All Saints, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24; Dallas First Baptist at Waco Reicher, 7 p.m., Sept. 24
Did you know: All Saints is ranked No. 103 among private schools by TexasFootball.com. That's up from 117. The Saints are No. 81. ... All Saints Coach Drew Starnes was elated with the showing by his Trojans against Founders Classical. "Last Friday night the difference in the game with FCA was that on defense we were able to take away the designed QB run which is what they were best at in their previous two contests," Starnes said. "We shut down an offense that was averaging 46 points per game entering our contest Friday night and held them to six points in the first three quarters. Our 16 players Friday night battled until the very end and overcame fatigue to hold off a late game comeback attempt. This was a true testament to our senior leadership and team chemistry. Also, our run game was dominant. We made some very minor adjustments after our evaluating our scrimmage against Alba(-Golden) and first game vs. Big Sandy that allowed us to play faster. Our interior and perimeter blocking was much improved from the first week which allowed us to rush for 430 yards."