How “anonymous” is a gift in our digital world? The answers aren’t simple.
Is it not being noticed for specific actions or gifts you made? Or is it being known by a few but not the many, or completely unrecognized?
The twelfth-century Jewish scholar Maimonides wrote about anonymous giving in the Laws About Giving to Poor People, describing his famous Eight Levels of Giving. The bottom level is the least charitable, while the top is the greatest form of tzedakah (a Hebrew word for philanthropy and charity).
Two levels, close to the top of his list, are about anonymous giving. The third from the top: We know the recipients, but they don’t know us. Almost to the top: Neither the recipient nor we know each other.
But Maimonides could not have envisioned the internet or donor records stored in mega servers we call clouds. Instead, he described charity at the most personal level, where records often live in our hearts.
For many, the words of Jesus provide the ultimate giving guide. “So when you give to the needy, do not announce it with trumpets, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and on the streets, to be honored by men. I tell you the truth, they have received their reward in full so that your giving may be in secret. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.” Matthew 6:1
Let’s put anonymous giving in perspective with a story.
While president of the United Way, my focus was raise money to fund twenty-four agencies. One day a gentleman called and wanted to meet me. We met soon after. The gentleman explained he was with an organization that focused on giving to organizations with programs doing important work in the community and strong executive and board leadership.
We had a program that caught their attention and received a grant, but it was to remain anonymous. Here’s the kicker to the story.
At a meeting of United Way agency executives, I shared our news about the “anonymous funder.” Smiles broke out around the room, and heads nodded. They had received grants from the same “anonymous funder.” So, was it anonymous?
Anonymous donors are individuals, families, and foundations who prefer to avoid the limelight of recognition. Reasons vary from discomfort with recognition to a preference to fund under the radar and reduce unsolicited asks from nonprofits. Anonymous giving is a tool for donors, and for others, it’s a personal preference.
Here are reasons to make your gift anonymous. First, it allows you to identify organizations you want to focus on and make intentional decisions about your giving. Second, it allows you to give larger gifts to a specific organization and avoids the assumption by other organizations that you always give at that level. Third, you avoid being listed publicly as a donor. Finally, it allows you to give and not explain.
There are also valid reasons not to give anonymously. First, your giving sets an example, and others follow. The more names an organization can list as donors publicly, the more likely they will grow their programs and services. You receive friendly recognition from their board members and fellow donors who perceive you as caring about their cause. Finally, you encourage the board, staff and volunteers that the work they are committed to matters.
Occasionally, a donor makes a gift to an organization and is identified as a major contributor on the organization’s IRS-required tax form. Specific rules and formulas dictate such instances. If you are making a rather large gift to an organization and are interested in remaining anonymous, it is worth checking out with your CPA and theirs.
One fool-proof way to be an anonymous donor is to use a donor-advised fund. Various platforms, such as the East Texas Communities Foundation or an investment advisory service, provide a way to make your gift anonymously. Unfortunately, your gift is not completely anonymous because they keep records, but it is not publicly recognized and can remain anonymous to the recipient organization. You decide.
Whatever level of recognition you chose know that your gift matters and you’re still giving well.
— Dawn Franks, the author of the e-book Giving Fingerprints, is CEO of Your Philanthropy. She provides high-touch advising services to families, businesses, and foundations to maximize impact and enhance the giving experience.
She writes a blog, the YP Journal, at www.your-philanthropy.com. Send comments to info@your-philanthropy.com.