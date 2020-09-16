For the first time since COVID-19 brought a swift end to a theater season that had barely even begun, the Pollard Theater Center at Pollard United Methodist Church was alive with color for a dress rehearsal of “Daddy’s Dyin’: Who’s Got the Will?”
Big, blonde Texas curls bounced across the prop-filled stage during heated, in-your-face arguments. A red-bandana-wearing, flip-flopped hippie of a man saw the world through shades of yellow as he gazed out of tinted aviators and strummed an acoustic guitar. And a faded old couch – one that looked to be pulled straight from the ‘80s – proved the center of many scenes full of commotion, chaos and a fair bit of hilarity.
“I think we’ve got a show that is going to resonate with a lot of people,” Cheyenne Whorton, who serves both as director and an actor in the show, explained during a recent rehearsal. “The father has had a stroke and all the children have to come back, and they’re all pretty much waiting for him to die.”
The show takes place in “a very, very, very small” Texas town circa 1986 –hence the big hair, Nikki Baker, who plays Evalita Turnover, said with a laugh – and depicts the dysfunctional family dynamic that Whorton expects will be familiar to many.
“You’ve got some siblings that are just at each other’s throats, some siblings who are there just to see how much money they’re going to get out of this, and others are genuinely concerned and sad about the loss of their father,” Whorton said. “Once you see them on stage, you’ll say, ‘Oh! I know that person. My uncle talks like that.’ We’re putting real people in real situations.”
The original script had to be amended to eliminate some crass and inappropriate language, including offensive slurs, but Whorton said the show maintains all its Texas humor.
“Some moments feel very humorous,” he said. “But at the drop of the hat, they go from very funny to very, very tense. Just as all dysfunctional families are.”
One of the funniest moments?
“When one of the sisters brings her new fiance from California,” Whorton said. “He has long hair and is very hippie-like, wearing flip flops. Hilarity ensues.”
Due to COVID-19, the cast and crew did have to navigate a number of new obstacles in preparing for the upcoming show, Whorton admitted.
Because of seating limitations owing to social distancing requirements, the potential box office revenue was cut in half.
“Therefore, the production budget has to be cut in half, as well,” Whorton said.
The new budget constraints meant thrifting was more necessary than ever, and so Whorton thanked the “magnificent prop mistresses” who have been very frugal in locating items for the set. He added that donations from the public have helped them to save valuable dollars that will allow the outreach ministry to “put on as high quality a production as we’re used to doing, with half the money.”
Because some cast members dealt with worrisome symptoms early on during the rehearsal process, they delayed and canceled some practices, adding in extra rehearsals to make up for the losses wherever they could, and limited the amount of physicality that will take place between actors on stage.
“It’s been a battle getting to open, but we’re determined to make it happen” Whorton said. “We’re very excited. We’ve got some excellent talent in this production.”
The cast includes new and returning talent, with Jinny Jo Harris as Sara Lee Turnover, Brenda Korich as Lurlene Turnover, Tilly Flores McLeod as Mama Wheelis, Jack Ragland as Harmony Rhodes, Bryan E. Michels as Buford Turnover, Nadine Booth as Marlene Turnover, Baker as Evalita, and Whorton as Orville.
The show opens Thursday, Sept. 24 on The Founders’ Fine Arts Center stage, 3030 New Copeland Road.
Masks will be required, and admission is first-come, first-served, with seating limited to 50% capacity. No concessions will be available.
Show dates are Thursday and Friday, Sept. 24 and 25, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 27, at 2:30 p.m. This is the first time in the theater's history they were able to add a second matinee.
All tickets are $15 and are now on sale online at www.showtix4u.com, or by calling the box office at 903-521-0069.