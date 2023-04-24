Dawn Franks, author of the e-book Giving Fingerprints, is CEO of Your Philanthropy and President and CEO of the ETMC Foundation. Your Philanthropy provides high-touch advising services to families, businesses, and foundations to maximize impact and enhance the giving experience.

She writes a blog, the YP Journal, at www.your-philanthropy.com. Comments and questions are welcome. Send to info@your-philanthropy.com.