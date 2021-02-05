Getting enough water every day is important for your health. Drinking water can prevent dehydration, a condition that can cause unclear thinking, result in mood change, cause your body to overheat, and lead to constipation and kidney stones.
Water helps your body:
• Keep a normal temperature
• Lubricate and cushion joints
• Protect your spinal cord and other sensitive tissues
• Get rid of wastes through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements
• Improves your immune system
• Helps your brain work properly
Your body needs more water when you are:
• In hot climates
• More physically active
• Running a fever
• Having diarrhea or vomiting
Most of your fluid needs are met through the water and beverages you drink. You can get some fluids through foods – especially foods with high water content, such as many fruits and vegetables.
Tips to drink more water:
• Carry a water bottle with you and refill it throughout the day.
• Freeze some freezer safe water bottles. Take one with you for ice-cold water all day long.
• Choose water over sugary drinks.
• Opt for water when eating out. You’ll save money and reduce calories.
• Serve water during meals.
• Add a wedge of lime or lemon to your water. This can help improve the taste and help you drink more.
I also like to add fruit and herbs to my water as well.
• Make sure your kids are getting enough water too.
Drinking water is one of the most beneficial things you can do for your health. For more information contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.