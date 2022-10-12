Flu—short for influenza—is an illness caused by a respiratory virus. The flu can spread rapidly through communities, as the virus is passed person to person.When someone with the flu coughs or sneezes, the influenza virus gets into the air, and people nearby, including children, can inhale it through the nose or mouth.
The virus also can be spread when people touch a contaminated hard surface, such as a door handle, and then put their hands or fingers in their nose or mouth or rub their eyes.
The flu season usually starts in the fall and can last until the end of spring. Ideally, children should get an annual flu shot as soon as it is available, and no later than the end of October. But if your child did not get vaccinated yet, they still should at the earliest opportunity.
When there is an outbreak or epidemic, usually during the winter months, the illness tends to be most frequent in preschool or school-aged children. Flu viruses are known to spread quickly among college students and teens, too.
Flu symptoms include:
• A sudden fever (usually above 100.4°F or 38°C)
• Chills
• Headache, body aches, and being a lot more tired than usual
• Sore throat
• Dry, hacking cough
• Stuffy, runny nose
• Some children may throw up (vomit) and have loose stools (diarrhea).
After the first few days of these symptoms, a sore throat, stuffy nose, and continuing cough become most evident. The flu can last a week or even longer. A child with a common cold usually has only a low-grade fever, a runny nose, and only a small amount of coughing. Children with the flu—or adults, for that matter—usually feel much sicker, achier, and more miserable than those with just a cold.Children may benefit from extra rest and drinking lots of fluids when they get the flu.
If your child has the flu and develops any of these symptoms, contact your pediatrician or seek immediate medical care.
• Trouble breathing or unusually rapid breathing
• Bluish lips or face
• Ribs looking like they pull in with each breath
• Chest pain
• Muscle pain so severe that your child refuses to walk
• Dehydration (no peeing for 8 hours, dry mouth, and no tears when crying)
• While awake, your child is not alert or interacting with you
• Seizures
• Fever above 104°F
• In children less than 12 weeks, any fever
• Fever or cough that seem to improve but then return or worsen
• Worsening chronic medical conditions, such as asthma
Healthy people, especially children, get over the flu in about a week, without any lingering problems. Talk with your child's doctor if you suspect a complication like ear pain, pressure in your child's face and head, or a cough and fever that will not go away.For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.