Lawmakers and others are waking up to the need to rein in social media companies as more evidence accumulates about the platforms’ harmful effects on children.
Cellphones and other devices that keep children connected to the internet all day long are ubiquitous, even at school. It’s impossible for parents or teachers to monitor children’s access to social media platforms around the clock.
That is what makes the American Psychological Association’s health advisory on teen social media use so puzzling. Though well-intended, the bulk of the organization’s 10 recommendations unrealistically places the onus on parents to shield their children from dangerous content.
Some of the group’s advice is sensible. The APA notes, for example, that parents who are distracted by social media use during interactions with other people may influence their children’s own social media use in negative ways. The group also calls for social media literacy training for children before they start using such platforms. The training would teach children about questioning the accuracy of social media content and understanding how images can be manipulated. It’s unclear, however, who would offer this training.
But the group also urges parents to constantly monitor the social media use of children in early adolescence while also respecting their privacy. That is a hopeless balancing act. Should parents peer over their children’s shoulder while they scroll their social media feeds but excuse themselves if their children want to message someone in private? Should 13-year-olds be messaging anyone in private in a virtual environment with hardly any guardrails?
The APA wants teens’ social media exposure to cyberbullying and content that depicts self-harm and other dangerous behaviors to “be minimized.” By whom — the parents? How? The group recognizes that “technology should not drive users to this content” but urges adults to monitor and report the content and teens to be “trained to recognize structural racism and critique racist messages.”
Adolescents are also advised to limit their use of social media to compare themselves to others, as if that impulse is just a switch that one can turn on and off. And as if adults themselves don’t struggle with this problem.
How are adults supposed to coach their children about social media when teens are almost always savvier about the internet? This is a generation that has grown up their entire lives with the internet and devices in hand. Many of us who are older will remember teaching our own parents about email, texting and Facebook.
It’s not that parents should throw up their hands when it comes to their children’s social media use. Yet the people who have the most power to limit access to harmful content are the people running social media companies. That is why we support a bipartisan push that would force social media companies to do more to protect children.
The legislation is imperfect, but it’s time for Big Tech to stop acting as if only parents should be losing sleep over the cesspool of harmful content on their platforms.