A Thai family places krathongs, small boats made of corn and decorated with banana leaves and flowers, into a Ong Ang canal during Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday. Thais believe that the candle-lit boats launched during the charming and popular Loy Krathong festival can carry the year’s misfortunes away with them, but workers must clean up the waterways afterward to keep them from getting clogged and polluted.