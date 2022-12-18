OMAHA, Neb. — Texas' wait is over. The Longhorns are back on top.
The Longhorns won their first national title since 2012, sweeping Louisville (25-22, 25-14, 26-24) to take the 2022 NCAA women's volleyball championship on Saturday at CHI Health Center. Texas had come close previously, falling in the final three times since 2015.
Texas (28-1) got a huge match from star Logan Eggleston — the AVCA National Player of the Year — as she recorded 19 kills and hit .341 in the match. But it was a team effort, as Madi Skinner (12 kills, ..407 hitting) and Asjia O'Neal (9 kills, .643 hitting) also hit efficiently. Setter Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres had 37 assists in the match.
Louisville (31-3) was trying to win its first-ever national championship and even hit .400 in the first set, but it couldn't match Texas' .533 hitting in that opening set. The Cardinals struggled in the second set, hitting -0.029, before battling in the third set but falling just short. Claire Chaussee had a team-high 12 kills in the match
The Longhorns completed their season with a 28-1 overall record and the first National Championship since 2012, sweeping the Cardinals in resounding fashion. Head Coach Jerritt Elliott picked up his second national championship as the Longhorns' head coach.
Texas hit .371 in the match, with nine blocks and five service aces, while holding Louisville to just a .189 hitting percentage.
Eggleston was the Final Four Most Outstanding Player.
Molly Phillips added six kills and Kayla Caffey added four blocks.
Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres dished out 37 assists and added nine digs, one block and one kill.
Zoe Fleck finished with 14 digs, five assists and two service aces. Emma Halter had five digs in the match, while Keonilei Akana had four digs, two assists her one ace finished off the win.
Eggleston had an incredible first set with 10 kills on 16 swings to lead the Longhorns to a 25-22 win. The Longhorns hit .533 in the set and had three blocks and two service aces. Texas started the match down 3-0 but grabbed the lead and held it for the majority of the set.
The Longhorns dominated the second set, 25-14, to take a 2-0 lead in the match. Texas hit .333 and held the Cardinals to a negative hitting percentage.
Texas closed out the match in thrilling fashion with a 26-24 win in the third set, finishing the match on a 4-0 run after trailing 24-22. The set went back-and-forth throughout but the Longhorns prevailed.