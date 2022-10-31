Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine/TexasFootball.com state football poll.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Austin Westlake (9-0) W: Austin Bowie, 45-0 2
2. Galena Park North Shore (9-0) W: Humble Atascocita, 16-13 1
3. Duncanville (8-0) W: DeSoto, 41-17 3
4. Southlake Carroll (9-0) W: Trophy Club Nelson, 38-23 4
5. Katy (9-0) W: Katy Seven Lakes, 59-0 5
6. Denton Guyer (9-0) W: McKinney, 42-21 6
7. Spring Westfield (8-1) W: Aldine Davis, 48-0 10
8. Humble Atascocita (7-2) L: Galena Park North Shore, 16-13 7
9. Cibolo Steele (9-0) W: Converse Judson, 38-36 8
10. Prosper (8-1) W: Allen, 29-24 11
11. Dripping Springs (8-1) W: Del Valle, 66-7 13
12. Alvin Shadow Creek (9-0) W: Alief Taylor, 45-0 12
13. DeSoto (7-2) L: Duncanville, 41-17 9
14. San Antonio Brennan (8-1) W: San Antonio Holmes, 56-14 17
15. Arlington Martin (8-1) W: Arlington, 35-14 15
16. Dallas Highland Park (9-0) W: Richardson, 31-0 16
17. Austin Vandegrift (8-1) W: Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 34-0 18
18. Rockwall (8-1) W: Mesquite, 22-0 20
19. North Crowley (9-0) W: Saginaw Chisholm Trail, 50-27 21
20. Allen (6-3) L: Prosper, 29-24 14
21. New Caney (9-0) W: The Woodlands College Park, 27-17 22
22. Round Rock (8-1) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 48-21 23
23. Trophy Club Nelson (8-1) L: Southlake Carroll, 38-23 19
24. Humble Summer Creek (6-3) W: Houston King, 24-21 24
25. Cy-Fair (8-1) W: Cy Ridge, 51-0 25
Dropped out: None
---
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Longview (9-0) W: Tyler, 42-3 1
2. Mansfield Timberview (9-0) W: North Richland Hills Richland, 59-24 2
3. Aledo (7-2) Idle 3
4. Lancaster (7-2) W: North Mesquite, 43-15 4
5. Midlothian (9-0) W: Arlington Seguin, 52-20 6
6. Amarillo Tascosa (8-1) W: Lubbock-Cooper, 28-14 7
7. Frisco Reedy (10-0) W: Frisco Heritage, 32-31 5
8. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North (9-0) W: La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 55-0 8
9. Comal Smithson Valley (8-1) W: Buda Hays, 42-13 9
10. College Station (7-2) W: A&M Consolidated, 38-28 NR
Dropped out: No. 10 A&M Consolidated
---
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Argyle (9-0) W: Denton, 38-0 1
2. Fort Bend Marshall (8-1) W: Galena Park, 47-0 2
3. Liberty Hill (8-1) W: Bastrop, 61-7 3
4. Grapevine (8-1) W: Fort Worth Arlington Heights, 28-7 5
5. Montgomery Lake Creek (9-0) Idle 6
6. Midlothian Heritage (8-1) W: Arlington Seguin, 52-20 7
7. San Antonio Alamo Heights (7-1) W: San Antonio Lanier, 63-7 8
8. Dallas South Oak Cliff (6-3) W: Dallas Seagoville, 55-0 9
9. Lucas Lovejoy (7-2) W: Greenville, 63-13 10
10. Everman (8-1) W: Corsicana, 53-3 NR
Dropped out: No. 4 Texas High
---
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. China Spring (9-1) W: Waxahachie Life, 48-7 1
2. Corpus Christi Calallen (9-0) Idle 3
3. Boerne (9-0) W: Somerset, 34-14 4
4. Anna (9-0) W: Paris, 49-21 5
5. Celina (8-1) W: Dallas Pinkston, 38-7 6
6. Lumberton (8-1) W: Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 41-7 7
7. Kilgore (7-2) Idle 8
8. Chapel Hill (7-2) W: Athens, 48-28 9
9. Brownwood (8-2) W: Andrews, 47-3 10
10. Kaufman (7-2) W: Sulphur Springs, 28-7 NR
Dropped out: No. 2 Stephenville
---
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Carthage (10-0) W: Van, 41-15 1
2. Gilmer (8-0) W: Spring Hill, 54-0 2
3. Cuero (7-1) W: Smithville, 61-16 3
4. Silsbee (9-0) W: Bridge City, 70-0 4
5. Bellville (9-0) W: Wharton, 60-14 5
6. Wimberley (9-0) W: Lago Vista, 31-28 6
7. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (7-2) W: Paris North Lamar, 55-0 7
8. Wichita Falls Hirschi (6-2) W: Sweetwater, 53-7 8
9. Glen Rose (8-1) W: Benbrook, 58-0 9
10. Aubrey (7-2) Idle 10
Dropped out: None
---
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Franklin (9-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 63-7 1
2. Malakoff (8-1) W: Mexia, 55-13 3
3. Columbus (8-1) Idle 4
4. Shallowater (8-1) W: Muleshoe, 48-20 5
5. Llano (9-0) Idle 7
6. Bushland (9-1) W: Dalhart, 62-12 8
7. Brock (5-4) W: Ponder, 74-27 9
8. Lorena (7-3) W: Troy, 49-21 10
9. Pottsboro (8-1) W: Commerce, 31-14 NR
10. West (8-1) W: Dallas Gateway, 63-0 NR
Dropped out: No. 2 Hitchcock, No. 6 Cameron Yoe
---
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Gunter (8-0) W: Leonard, 56-0 1
2. Holliday (9-0) W: Wichita Falls City View, 3-0 2
3. Newton (8-1) Idle 3
4. Canadian (7-2) W: Tulia, 66-7 4
5. Bells (7-2) W: Lone Oak, 78-26 5
6. New London West Rusk (7-2) W: Quitman, 50-0 6
7. Poth (8-1) W: Comfort, 62-14 7
8. Palmer (9-0) W: Cedar Hill TLC, 39-0 8
9. Lexington (9-0) W: Rogers, 20-0 9
10. Wall (8-1) W: Early, 10-7 10
Dropped out: None
---
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Timpson (9-0) W: Shelbyville, 67-14 1
2. Hawley (9-0) W: Stamford, 32-0 2
3. Crawford (9-0) W: Riesel, 43-0 3
4. Refugio (8-1) W: Kenedy, 47-13 4
5. Stratford (9-0) W: Amarillo Highland Park, 61-6 5
6. Shiner (7-2) Idle 6
7. Tolar (9-0) W: Goldthwaite, 56-0 7
8. Cisco (8-1) W: Anson ,41-6 8
9. Centerville (7-2) W: Normangee, 56-0 9
10. Coleman (7-2) W: DeLeon, 50-0 10
Dropped out: None
---
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Mart (9-0) W: Dawson, 54-0 1
2. Burton (9-0) W: Somerville, 71-20 2
3. Wellington (8-1) W: Quanah, 56-8 3
4. Wink (9-0) W: Sterling City, 41-7 4
5. Chilton (9-0) W: Iola, 43-0 5
6. Price Carlisle (9-0) W: Overton, 70-10 6
7. Albany (7-2) W: Hamlin, 55-6 7
8. Collinsville (8-1) W: Muenster, 25-13 8
9. Santo (8-1) W: Celeste, 20-17 9
10. Granger (7-2) W: Milano, 45-14 10
Dropped out: None
---
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Abbott (9-0) W: Penelope, 48-0 1
2. Westbrook (8-1) W: Ira, 58-12 2
3. Jonesboro (8-1) W: May, 65-40 4
4. Rankin (8-1) W: Gail Borden County, 44-34 5
5. Happy (8-1) W: Wildorado, 70-0 6
6. May (8-1) L: Jonesboro, 65-40 3
7. Garden City (8-1) W: Ackerly Sands, 54-6 7
8. Mertzon Irion County (8-0) W: Menard, 56-8 8
9. Gordon (9-0) W: Baird, 62-14 9
10. Medina (9-0) W: McDade, 64-0 10
Dropped out: None
---
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Benjamin (8-0) W: Chillicothe, 40-0 1
2. Cherokee (8-0) W: Brookesmith, forfeit 2
3. Balmorhea (8-1) W: Dell City, 54-8 3
4. Oglesby (9-0) W: Calvert, 42-32 4
5. Richland Springs (7-1) W: Lohn, 65-0 5
6. Sanderson (8-0) Idle 6
7. Loraine (8-1) W: Trent, 55-0 7
8. Whitharral (8-1) W: Lazbuddiie, 54-0 8
9. Rising Star (8-1) W: Panther Creek, 54-6 9
10. Bluff Dale (8-1) W: Cranfills Gap, 57-12 10
Dropped out: None
---
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (7-1) W: Addison Trinity Christian, 42-6 1
2. Austin Regents (8-0) W: San Antonio TMI, 45-7 2
3. Houston St. Thomas (8-0) W: Houston St. Pius X, 49-24 3
4. Argyle Liberty Christian (8-1) W: Fort Worth All Saints, 31-0 4
5. Plano Prestonwood (7-1) Idle 5
Dropped out: None
---
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1. Pasadena First Baptist (8-0) W: Conroe Covenant, 64-16 1
2. Lucas Christian (9-0) W: McKinney Cornerstone, 55-0 2
3. Baytown Christian (8-0) W: Divine Savior Academy, 68-20 3
4. FW Covenant Classical (6-1) Idle 5
5. Bastrop Tribe (10-0) W: Victoria Home School, 50-0 NR
Dropped out: No. 4 Conroe Covenant