SEATTLE — The SEC. Apparently, it does just mean more. At least to the Rangers.
For the fourth consecutive year, the Rangers selected an SEC-raised player in the first round of the MLB draft, taking Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford with the fourth overall pick on Sunday. It’s the highest the Rangers have drafted a hitter in 40 years.
Langford, who turns 22 in November, is the fifth consecutive college player the Rangers have taken in the first round. The Rangers had taken fellow SEC alums Kumar Rocker (2022) and Jack Leiter (2021) from Vanderbilt and second baseman Justin Foscue (2020) from Mississippi State.
Langford hit .373/.498/.784/1.282 this past season in helping lead the Gators to the College World Series finals where they lost to LSU. As remarkable as those numbers are, this also stands out: While his strikeout rate stayed exactly the same (14.5%) from his sophomore to junior seasons, his walk rate went up by 55% from 11.8% to 18.4%. Also remarkable: In the same number of plate appearances in 2023 as he had in 2022, his homers dropped from 26 to 21, but his slugging percentage and OPS both rose from .719 to .784 and 1.166 to 1.282.
He’s lit up metrics boards with “gaudy exit velocities,” according to Baseball America, which lauds his power and hitting ability. He played left field at Florida, but according to Baseball America, it’s conceivable he could play center in the minors.
He joins a deep group of outfield talent in the organization that includes No. 1 prospect Evan Carter, who has moved into the top 10 prospects in all of minor league baseball, Dustin Harris and Aaron Zavala all at Double-A or higher.
With no second- or third-round picks for a second consecutive year due to the signings of free agents Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, the Rangers have a smaller draft bonus pool than most clubs. They have $9.925 million to spend, equivalent to the 16th largest bonus pool. The other clubs drafting in the top 10 picks average $11.35 million in bonuses. The suggested value for the Rangers’ first-round pick is $7.698 million. Leiter received more than that in 2021: $7.922 million. It is the most the Rangers have ever paid a draft pick.
The Rangers don’t have another pick until Monday when they will make the 108th overall pick. Last year, they used their fourth-rounder on first-round talent Brock Porter, who had fallen over signability concerns. Porter received a record fourth-round bonus of $3.7 million as the 109th pick overall.
Pittsburgh takes LSU pitcher Paul Skenes
SEATTLE (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates selected hard-throwing LSU right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes with the top pick in baseball’s amateur draft on Sunday night, with teammate Dylan Crews going No. 2 to the Washington Nationals.
Skenes went 12-3 with 209 strikeouts in 122 innings in helping lead the Tigers to the College World Series championship. The pick was announced by Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., the top pick of the 1987 draft by the Seattle Mariners.
Skenes was the first college pitcher selected No. 1 overall since Casey Mize by Detroit in 2018.
“He had an incredibly special season at LSU. He obviously took another step forward this spring,” Pittsburgh general manager Ben Cherington said. “It’s a really special combination of pitches and just as much about the mix and command than any one pitch.”
For the second time in three years, the Pirates held the top overall selection after picking catcher Henry Davis at the top of the 2021 draft. Davis made his major league debut last month for Pittsburgh.
Skenes’ slot value is expected to be about $9.7 million. Cherington said the hope is an agreement can come quickly and Skenes could pitch somewhere in the Pirates organization in 2023.
“It will have been a little while since he last pitched in the World Series and we want to be sure that whatever that schedule and progression looks (like) makes sense for him,” Cherington said.
It seemed to be a debate between Skenes and Crews for the top pick. It didn’t take long for Crews to come off the board after hitting .426 with 18 home runs while playing center field for the Tigers. Crews had a 26-game hitting streak as part of his standout season for the Tigers and finished his career at LSU by reaching base in each of his final 75 college games.
Crews is the first college position player taken by Washington with its first pick since Anthony Rendon in 2011.
“A guy we’ve watched since he was in high school,” Nationals president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo said. “He’s the type of guy that we want here in Washington. He’s a terrific person. He’s got great character. He’s very competitive and he’s a winner.”
Skenes and Crews are the first teammates to go 1-2 in draft history.
Detroit selected high school outfielder Max Clark from Franklin, Indiana, at No. 3. Clark was the Gatorade national player of the year after hitting .646 with six homers and 33 RBIs during his high school season.
Langford went No. 4 to Texas, and high school outfielder Walker Jenkins, from Oak Island, North Carolina, went fifth to Minnesota.
Oakland took college shortstop Jacob Wilson, the son of former major league shortstop Jack Wilson, from Grand Canyon at No. 6.
Wake Forest right-hander Rhett Lowder went No. 7 to Cincinnati, Kansas City selected high school catcher Blake Mitchell, from Sinton, Texas, at No. 8, and Colorado picked Tennessee right-hander Chase Dollander.
The top 10 concluded with Miami selecting high school righty Noble Meyer from Jesuit High School in Portland, Oregon.
2023 Baseball Draft Selections
By The Associated Press
Sunday, July 9
First Round
1. Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU.
2. Washington Nationals, Dylan Crews, OF, LSU.
3. Detroit Tigers, Max Clark, OF, Franklin H.S., Ind.
4. Texas Rangers, Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida.
5. Minnesota Twins, Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick H.S., N.C.
6. Oakland Athletics, Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon.
7. Cincinnati Reds, Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake Forest.
8. Kansas City Royals, Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton H.S., Texas.
9. Colorado Rockies, Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee.
10. Miami Marlins, Noble Meyer, RHP, Jesuit H.S., Ore.
11. Los Angeles Angels, Nolan Schanuel, 1B, FAU.
12. Arizona Diamondbacks, Tommy Troy, SS, Stanford.
13. Chicago Cubs, Matt Shaw, SS, Maryland.
14. Boston Red Sox, Kyle Teel, C, Virginia.
15. Chicago White Sox, Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Mississippi.
16. San Francisco Giants, Bryce Elridge, 1B/RHP, James Madison H.S., Va.
17. Baltimore Orioles, Enrique Bradfield Jr., OF, Vanderbilt.
18. Milwaukee Brewers, Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest.
19. Tampa Bay Rays, Brayden Taylor, SS, TCU.
20. Toronto Blue Jays, Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest H.S., Fla.
21. St. Louis Cardinals, Chase Davis, OF, Arizona.
22. Seattle Mariners, Colt Emerson, SS, John Glenn H.S., Ohio.
23. Cleveland Guardians, Ralphy Velazquez, C, Huntington Beach H.S., Calif.
24. Atlanta Braves, Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Florida.
25. San Diego Padres, Dillon Head, OF, Homewood Flossmoor H.S., Ill.
26. New York Yankees, George Lombard Jr., SS, Gulliver Prep School, Fla.
27. Philadelphia Phillies, Aidan Miller, SS, J.W. Mitchell H.S., Fla.
28. Houston Astros, Brice Matthews, SS, Nebraska.