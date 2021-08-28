Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian needed more than the 15 practices held in the spring to determine a starting quarterback from his options of redshirt freshman Hudson Card and junior Casey Thompson. After two scrimmages and several practices in the Longhorns’ preseason camp, Sarkisian has enough data to name a winner to the toughest quarterback battle he has overseen as a head coach.
Sources tell Inside Texas Card will start at quarterback for the Longhorns for the season opener against Louisiana on Sept. 4 (3:30 p.m., Fox).
Card, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound dual-threat from the Lake Travis High School factory took more reps with the first team over the week of practice following August 14’s scrimmage. His play, both in practice and the two scrimmages, won over Sarkisian and his “gut,” which Sarkisian stated he would have to trust in this decision.
Card played in two games as a true freshmen: the season-opener versus UTEP and the fourth quarter of the Alamo Bowl victory versus Colorado. He completed 1-of-3 passes for five yards and rushed four times for 11 yards in those games where the outcome was long decided by the time he saw the field.
The former Under Armour All-American and two-time all-state honoree was ranked as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 59 player in the 2020 class in the rankings composite. He carries a strong passing pedigree, not only from his time at Lake Travis but also from his performance at QB-centric events like The Opening and Elite 11.
Sarkisian’s offense emphasizes protecting the football. Card scored higher marks in that area than Thompson since practice started on August 6.
As a result of his performance during camp, Card earned the starting role for the Longhorns. Card said during the recruiting process Texas was his dream school growing up. Come Sept. 4, his childhood dream of starting at quarterback in Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium will come true.