In this Feb. 25 file photo, Curtis Morgan, the CEO of Vistra Corp., at table left, testifies as the Committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources holds a joint public hearing to consider the factors that led to statewide electrical blackouts, in Austin. Only days remain for Texas lawmakers to make good on promised overhauls following one of the largest power outages in U.S. history, when more than 4 million customers lost heat after an artic blast buckled the state’s electric grid.