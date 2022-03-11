Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against transgender- related legislation bills being considered in the Texas Senate and Texas House, May 20, 2021 in Austin. A Texas judge on Friday blocked the state from investigating as child abuse gender confirming care for transgender youth. District Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued a temporary injunction preventing the state from enforcing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive to compel the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate.