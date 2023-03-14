DALLAS — Months after the reveal that Universal Parks & Resorts would open a kids-focused theme park in Frisco, another company has announced a family theme park in North Texas, this one featuring a familiar cartoon pig.
Merlin Entertainments, the company behind the Legoland Discovery Center and Sea Life Aquarium in Grapevine, says it will open North America’s second Peppa Pig Theme Park in North Richland Hills in 2024.
The park will be on the 14-acre site of the former Mountasia Family Fun Center next to the NRH20 Family Water Park along Boulevard 26, according the city of North Richland Hills.
Merlin previously opened a Peppa Pig Theme Park in Cypress Gardens, Florida, last year that includes attractions such as a family roller coaster, a balloon ride, an indoor cinema and a fairground with games. That park is near the Legoland Florida Resort in Winter Haven.
“Merlin’s platform and reach continues to grow in the U.S. as we build on the success of the world’s first standalone Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida,” said Scott O’Neil, chief executive officer of Merlin Entertainments, in a statement, adding that North Richland Hills was a “natural next step in our expansion and rollout” given the success of the Grapevine attractions.
Merlin has a licensing agreement with Hasbro to build Peppa Pig-themed attractions targeted at the preschool market. It previously opened Peppa Pig World of Play, an indoor play center at Grapevine Mills mall, where it also operates a Legoland Discovery Center and Sea Life Aquarium.
The new standalone theme park will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and shows based on locations from the Peppa Pig brand, according to the company.
“North Richland Hills is known for its family-friendly amenities and activities and we could not be more thrilled to add Peppa Pig Theme Park to the mix. This will be a great addition to our community,” said North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino in a statement. “Conveniently located next door to NRH2O Family Water Park, Peppa Pig Theme Park will bring more energy to an area already known as a destination for family fun.
“I’m certain it will provide unforgettable entertainment that keeps families coming back again and again.”
Merlin operates more than 140 attractions, 23 hotels and six holiday villages in 25 countries across four continents.
The new Peppa Pig attraction is about 45 miles west of where Universal intends to build a new kid-friendly theme park.
