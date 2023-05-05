Parents across Texas might give thanks to the state House for taking a serious step towards protecting children online.
The passage of House Bill 18, known as the SCOPE act, is a robust if imperfect piece of bipartisan legislation that begins to create a regulatory framework to restrain the power that social media has over children.
This sort of regulation needs more development, but lawmakers are right to act because it is plain that social media companies are not effectively self policing.
Texas’ proposed law would require clear parental consent before a person under 18 enters into a user agreement with a digital service. It would also provide for data collection and privacy protections for young users.
Utah has passed similar legislation, and states around the country are considering their own laws. In Washington, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn have introduced legislation to address social media harm to children.
This is not a partisan issue. It is a question of empowering parents.
The protections companies provide now are inadequate. Instagram and TikTok both have policies that permit anyone 13 or over to open an account. Other sites don’t even bother with that sort of limitation. Of course, many younger than 13 set up accounts regardless of the age restriction. Instagram acknowledges that “We know young people can misrepresent their date of birth. Understanding someone’s age online is a complex, industry-wide challenge.”
Industry barriers are threadbare. Reddit’s mature-content warning features two buttons with a choice “Yes, I’m over 18” or “Go to Home.” TikTok offers a very brief, unhelpful guardian’s guide which places the privacy burden on parents. Instagram, owned by Meta, does offer a detailed and informative 68-page parental guide, and the company has paid more than lip service to online safety. But it’s still up to parents to get between the product and their children.
“We want young people to have safe, positive experiences online. That’s why we’ve built safety and privacy directly into teen experiences. We’ve developed more than 30 tools to support families, including parental supervision tools that allow teens and parents to navigate social media safely together and tools to help ensure teens have age-appropriate experiences online,” Antigone Davis, Meta’s global head of safety, told us in a statement.
We don’t disagree with the intent. Meta has taken action where others have done next to nothing. But we disagree with the effect. We need a uniform regulatory environment that begins to hold companies accountable by requiring more robust interventions.
Yes, parents should play the strongest role in policing children’s online experience. But the idea that parents should bear the entire responsibility is unfair and unrealistic given the ubiquity of smartphones among the young and the ease with which protective tools are overcome. Texas lawmakers rightly recognize the need to shift the burden back onto highly profitable companies that have engineered their products in ways that make kids particularly susceptible to constant and often unhealthy use.
The law regulates all sorts of products and services that can be dangerous to children. And there is increasing evidence now of a causal relationship between social media use and mental illness. A majority of teenage girls, 57%, now report experiencing persistent sadness or hopelessness, up from 36% in 2011, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures recently cited by the social psychologist Jonathan Haidt. The numbers for boys are lower but still alarming.
Social media has changed society, and it has especially changed childhood, as Haidt rightly points out in his work.
We need government to step in on behalf of parents and for the health of children throughout our state.