CLASS 6A 

Aldine Eisenhower 46, Aldine Davis 17

Amarillo Tascosa 34, Amarillo Caprock 28, OT

Austin Anderson 38, Del Valle 21

Austin Vandegrift 29, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7

Conroe Oak Ridge 35, The Woodlands College Park 7

Cypress Creek 63, Houston Northbrook 7

Cypress Ranch 44, Cypress Lakes 0

Dallas Jesuit 49, Irving Nimitz 13

Dallas White 53, Carrollton Turner 6

Denton Guyer 49, Allen 7

Duncanville 63, Dallas Skyline 0

Edinburg 45, La Joya 21

Edinburg North 18, PSJA 8

Garland Sachse 51, South Garland 12

Harlingen South 71, Brownsville Lopez 0

Humble Summer Creek 68, Beaumont United 0

Justin Northwest 64, FW South Hills 0

Keller Timber Creek 49, Haltom 41

McAllen Rowe 52, Rio Grande City 15

Richardson Lake Highlands 45, Richardson Pearce 17

SA Northside Brennan 69, Sotomayor 7

SA Northside Stevens 35, SA Northside O'Connor 31

SA South San Antonio 41, SA Southwest 25

Spring Westfield 58, Aldine MacArthur 6

Tomball Memorial 41, Klein 31

Weslaco 47, Brownsville Rivera 14

CLASS 5A

Austin LBJ 82, Austin William Travis 0

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 38, CC Miller 34

Dallas South Oak Cliff 56, Dallas Samuell 0

Denton 38, Frisco Memorial 35

Elgin 17, Pflugerville 14

Fort Bend Hightower 34, Fort Bend Elkins 0

Fort Bend Marshall 63, Fort Bend Willowridge 7

Frisco Centennial 38, Frisco Liberty 13

FW Polytechnic 16, FW Trimble Tech 12

Grapevine 50, FW Wyatt 21

Houston Sterling 82, Houston Northside 0

Katy Paetow 42, Katy Seven Lakes 14

Magnolia West 51, Rosenberg Terry 12

New Caney Porter 42, Baytown Goose Creek 13

Red Oak 59, Killeen 28

SA Jefferson 28, SA McCollum 14

SA Southside 36, Laredo Martin 6

SA Wagner 42, Buda Hays 14

CLASS 4A

Dallas Hillcrest 50, Dallas Conrad 30

Houston Furr 27, Worthing 18

Kennedale 58, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Rio Hondo 28, Falfurrias 22

Class 2A

Big Sandy 42, Union Grove 0

CLASS 1A

Blanket 60, Mullin 4

Follett 60, Miami 46

Knox City 64, Vernon Northside 8

Kress 45, Lorenzo 0

Loop 49, Wilson 0

Silverton 52, Darrouzett 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Austin Regents 63, SA St. Anthony's 7

Conroe Covenant 48, Houston Westbury Christian 0

SA Town East Christian 60, Waco Texas Wind 14

OTHER

Austin Northeast 41, Austin LASA 27

EP Pebble Hills 34, EP Franklin 14

Longview East Texas Christian 64, Fruitvale 26

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags