White Oak
White Oak's Azriel Sosa turns up the field during Thursday's Sept.8, 2022, game against Harleton in White Oak. The Roughnecks won 12-2. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

 Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo

Thursday's Scores

CLASS 6A

Aldine Nimitz 34, Cypress Park 7

Austin High 21, Austin Anderson 20

Austin Westlake 56, Austin Akins 6

Cypress Fairbanks 34, Cypress Woods 13

Denton Guyer 50, Lancaster 27

Edinburg Vela 54, Weslaco East 7

EP Americas 40, EP Montwood 37

EP Franklin 57, EP Coronado 23

Fort Bend Dulles 26, Fort Bend Austin 17

Garland Naaman Forest 33, Garland Rowlett 22

Harlingen South 34, Brownsville Hanna 7

Houston Langham Creek 61, Cypress Ridge 27

Houston Stratford 56, Alief Hastings 0

Keller 50, Odessa 21

Keller Fossil Ridge 39, Arlington 34

Klein Collins 20, Humble Summer Creek 17

League City Clear Springs 24, Klein Forest 17

Los Fresnos 36, PSJA 33

North Crowley 28, Lucas Lovejoy 20

PSJA North 26, Laredo United South 21

Richmond George Ranch 24, Fort Bend Clements 21

Round Rock Stony Point 55, Pflugerville 7

SA Warren 63, SA Holmes 0

SA Reagan 35, SA Clark 10

The Woodlands 45, Conroe Oak Ridge 17

Weslaco 21, Edinburg 3

Wylie 44, South Garland 0

CLASS 5A

Aledo 49, Justin Northwest 20

Amarillo 27, Midland 8

Amarillo Caprock 20, Pampa 0

Arlington Seguin 29, Aubrey 14

Austin McCallum 31, Pflugerville Connally 28

CC Tuloso-Midway 23, CC King 7

Dallas Adams 14, Dallas Molina 13

Frisco Heritage 19, Frisco Wakeland 13

FW Trimble Tech 42, Dallas Samuell 6

Granbury 45, Waco 3

Houston Austin 13, Houston Northside 7

Joshua 34, FW Southwest 33

Lubbock 21, Levelland 14

Mansfield Legacy 44, Dallas Wilson 17

McKinney North 59, Frisco Memorial 28

Roma 55, Rio Grande City La Grulla 49, OT

Rosenberg Lamar 24, Houston Westbury 6

SA Houston 40, SA Jefferson 21

SA Wagner 42, San Marcos 41

Saginaw Boswell 49, Haltom 23

Santa Fe 51, Pasadena Rayburn 13

CLASS 4A

Boerne 45, SA Antonian 34

Dallas Pinkston 21, Seagoville 20

Freeport Brazosport 34, Vidor 12

Pearsall 50, SA Memorial 0

Port Isabel 13, Pharr Valley View 12

SA Brooks 46, SA Winston 0

CLASS 3A

Columbus 49, Altair Rice 0

Hitchcock 48, La Marque 22

Mathis 28, Odem 22

Universal City Randolph 45, San Antonio YMLA 0

White Oak 12, Harleton 2

CLASS 2A

Clarendon 45, Booker 20

Van Horn 72, Dell City 12

CLASS 1A

Balmorhea 97, Lubbock Home School Titans 76

Follett 54, Lefors 0

Union Hill 46, Lingleville 0

Haskell Paint Creek 40, Lohn 29

Hedley 49, Vernon Northside 31

Miami 65, Wildorado 20

Silverton 34, Whitharral 30

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

SA Town East Christian 50, New Braunfels Baptist 0

OTHER

Houston KIPP Northeast 48, Houston Scarborough 6

Midland Holy Cross 41, Lorenzo 38

N. Richland Hills Richland 51, Dallas Sunset 0

San Marcos Baptist Academy 68, Menard 57

Sharpstown 28, Wisdom 12

Tribe Consolidated 46, Giddings State School 0

Tyler HEAT 47, Longview Trinity 0

 
 

