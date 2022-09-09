Thursday's Scores
CLASS 6A
Aldine Nimitz 34, Cypress Park 7
Austin High 21, Austin Anderson 20
Austin Westlake 56, Austin Akins 6
Cypress Fairbanks 34, Cypress Woods 13
Denton Guyer 50, Lancaster 27
Edinburg Vela 54, Weslaco East 7
EP Americas 40, EP Montwood 37
EP Franklin 57, EP Coronado 23
Fort Bend Dulles 26, Fort Bend Austin 17
Garland Naaman Forest 33, Garland Rowlett 22
Harlingen South 34, Brownsville Hanna 7
Houston Langham Creek 61, Cypress Ridge 27
Houston Stratford 56, Alief Hastings 0
Keller 50, Odessa 21
Keller Fossil Ridge 39, Arlington 34
Klein Collins 20, Humble Summer Creek 17
League City Clear Springs 24, Klein Forest 17
Los Fresnos 36, PSJA 33
North Crowley 28, Lucas Lovejoy 20
PSJA North 26, Laredo United South 21
Richmond George Ranch 24, Fort Bend Clements 21
Round Rock Stony Point 55, Pflugerville 7
SA Warren 63, SA Holmes 0
SA Reagan 35, SA Clark 10
The Woodlands 45, Conroe Oak Ridge 17
Weslaco 21, Edinburg 3
Wylie 44, South Garland 0
CLASS 5A
Aledo 49, Justin Northwest 20
Amarillo 27, Midland 8
Amarillo Caprock 20, Pampa 0
Arlington Seguin 29, Aubrey 14
Austin McCallum 31, Pflugerville Connally 28
CC Tuloso-Midway 23, CC King 7
Dallas Adams 14, Dallas Molina 13
Frisco Heritage 19, Frisco Wakeland 13
FW Trimble Tech 42, Dallas Samuell 6
Granbury 45, Waco 3
Houston Austin 13, Houston Northside 7
Joshua 34, FW Southwest 33
Lubbock 21, Levelland 14
Mansfield Legacy 44, Dallas Wilson 17
McKinney North 59, Frisco Memorial 28
Roma 55, Rio Grande City La Grulla 49, OT
Rosenberg Lamar 24, Houston Westbury 6
SA Houston 40, SA Jefferson 21
SA Wagner 42, San Marcos 41
Saginaw Boswell 49, Haltom 23
Santa Fe 51, Pasadena Rayburn 13
CLASS 4A
Boerne 45, SA Antonian 34
Dallas Pinkston 21, Seagoville 20
Freeport Brazosport 34, Vidor 12
Pearsall 50, SA Memorial 0
Port Isabel 13, Pharr Valley View 12
SA Brooks 46, SA Winston 0
CLASS 3A
Columbus 49, Altair Rice 0
Hitchcock 48, La Marque 22
Mathis 28, Odem 22
Universal City Randolph 45, San Antonio YMLA 0
White Oak 12, Harleton 2
CLASS 2A
Clarendon 45, Booker 20
Van Horn 72, Dell City 12
CLASS 1A
Balmorhea 97, Lubbock Home School Titans 76
Follett 54, Lefors 0
Union Hill 46, Lingleville 0
Haskell Paint Creek 40, Lohn 29
Hedley 49, Vernon Northside 31
Miami 65, Wildorado 20
Silverton 34, Whitharral 30
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
SA Town East Christian 50, New Braunfels Baptist 0
OTHER
Houston KIPP Northeast 48, Houston Scarborough 6
Midland Holy Cross 41, Lorenzo 38
N. Richland Hills Richland 51, Dallas Sunset 0
San Marcos Baptist Academy 68, Menard 57
Sharpstown 28, Wisdom 12
Tribe Consolidated 46, Giddings State School 0
Tyler HEAT 47, Longview Trinity 0